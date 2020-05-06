These four charts will show the earliest progress in defeating coronavirus

For weeks, coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations in Massachusetts inched up and up, a combination of the virus spreading as well as increased testing capabilities. But slowly, the numbers tracking COVID-19′s path through the state stopped always being bigger than the day before. Some have hope that this is finally the beginnings of a downward trend.
As the numbers increase, it can be easy to lose sight of what positive progress looks like. To that end, the Globe has compiled four key charts that medical experts and state officials are watching to determine when, finally, we’ll begin to see the downturn in the deadly outbreak’s spread.
“We saw a quick rise, we saw a lengthy plateau, and we’re starting to see a slow decrease,” Dr. Kevin Tabb, president and CEO of Beth Israel Lahey Health, told Globe reporters Tuesday.
Governor Charlie Baker cautioned Tuesday, however, that “no one thinks you need less than 14 days” of positive data before the state can move in the direction of reopening.
Below are those four charts that showing data that can be early indicators that the virus isn’t spreading as fast or as deadly as it once had: Overall positive cases, the percent of people who are testing positive, hospitalizations, and intensive care unit beds filled.
