These four charts will show the earliest progress in defeating coronavirus

For weeks, coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations in Massachusetts inched up and up, a combination of the virus spreading as well as increased testing capabilities. But slowly, the numbers tracking COVID-19′s path through the state stopped always being bigger than the day before. Some have hope that this is finally the beginnings of a downward trend.

As the numbers increase, it can be easy to lose sight of what positive progress looks like. To that end, the Globe has compiled four key charts that medical experts and state officials are watching to determine when, finally, we’ll begin to see the downturn in the deadly outbreak’s spread.