Two-alarm fire destroys Falmouth home

“Initially, we had to fight the fire from the outside because the house was almost fully involved when we got there," Smith said. "Once we got the flames to go down, we were able to go inside and attack the remainder of the fire.”

Firefighters were called to a single-family home at 87 Childs River Road around 6:15 a.m., Smith said. By the time they arrived, the two-and-a-half story structure was nearly engulfed in flames.

A two-alarm blaze destroyed a seasonal home on a river in Falmouth Wednesday morning, Falmouth Deputy Fire Chief Timothy Smith said.

The home is a seasonal residence on the Childs River. Smith said it was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

“Because the home is in a pretty secluded area, the fire was not noticed at its onset,” Smith said.

Flames tore through the home’s basement and first and second floors, Smith said. Only the home’s attached garage was untouched by the blaze, he said.

Firefighters from Falmouth, Mashpee, and Joint Base Cape Cod knocked the fire down about an hour and a half after arriving at the scene, Smith said. Crews were still monitoring the home for hot spots and small fires Wednesday afternoon.

Smith said the home was a total loss.

According to the town assessor’s records, the home was built in 1966 and, with the land included, is worth $898,500.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

