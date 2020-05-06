Two car crash on Route 1 in Attleboro investigated

A two-vehicle crash on Route 1 in Attleboro Wednesday evening sent occupants of one vehicle to the hospital for treatment of injuries, according to police.
The number of occupants, and the extent of the injuries, was not disclosed.
The crash occurred around 7 p.m. near Fenton Avenue , Attleboro police Captain Brett Poirier said.
One vehicle was traveling southbound on Route 1 when it struck a utility pole as well as another vehicle, he said.
The occupants of one of the vehicles were transported to a hospital to be treated for injuries, he said.
The crash remains under investigation by Attleboro police.
