Two car crash on Route 1 in Attleboro investigated

The number of occupants, and the extent of the injuries, was not disclosed.

A two-vehicle crash on Route 1 in Attleboro Wednesday evening sent occupants of one vehicle to the hospital for treatment of injuries, according to police.

The crash occurred around 7 p.m. near Fenton Avenue , Attleboro police Captain Brett Poirier said.

One vehicle was traveling southbound on Route 1 when it struck a utility pole as well as another vehicle, he said.

The occupants of one of the vehicles were transported to a hospital to be treated for injuries, he said.

The crash remains under investigation by Attleboro police.

Advertisement





Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com.