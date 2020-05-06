fb-pixel

Two injured in Hanover crash

By Maysoon Khan Globe Correspondent,Updated May 6, 2020, 27 minutes ago

Two people were injured and transported to a hospital after a two-car crash involving a head-on collision in Hanover late Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

The crash, happened at 235 Elm St. around 4:37 p.m., said fire Captain Gino Deacetis.

The drivers, who were the only occupants of each vehicle, were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, said Deacetis. .

The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to Deacetis.


