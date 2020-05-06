Walmart closes more Massachusetts stores following Quincy death, Worcester outbreak

In Quincy, Yok Yen Lee was rushed to the hospital on April 20, shortly after the last day she worked her shift at Walmart, according to her daughter, Elaine Eklund, of Wellesley.

Stores in Avon and Abington have now closed — the Abington store for the second time — a company spokesman said Wednesday morning, joining the Quincy store, which has been closed since Monday. A Walmart store in Worcester reopened this week after being shut down by local officials amid an outbreak that infected 81 employees.

Two more Walmart stores in Massachusetts have closed as the company deals with deadly outbreaks here and around the country, including one in Quincy , where a 69-year-old woman who worked at a now-shuttered store died this week.

Eklund said she did not feel Walmart had done enough to protect her mother’s life.

“I’m angry,” Eklund said in a phone interview. “I never expected this to happen, and I’m still in shock.”

Lee died on Sunday, May 3. The day after Lee’s death, Quincy health officials announced that the store would be closed until they could test all employees for the coronavirus and decide a proper course of action.

Despite being one of the first major companies in the country to implement a safety plan, Walmart has struggled to prevent outbreaks at its stores.

Across the country, 21 store associates have died from COVID-19, according to United for Respect, a Walmart workers advocacy group. Their loved ones have been left with unimaginable grief.

“I’m in distress,” Eklund shared. “This is a tremendous loss for our family.”

Eklund described her mother as a vibrant, loving person who supported her family. “She was always there for me,” she said. “She was an amazing woman, so thoughtful.”

Lee enjoyed spending time with her two grandchildren — a 3-year-old and a newborn — who called her Po Po. “She was really happy about having another grandchild,” her daughter said. “And then she died.”

Eklund said that her mother was fit and active, but nevertheless struck down rapidly by the disease. “She was healthy. She went to Zumba every day. So this is really shocking."

Walmart communications representative Phillip Keene wrote in an email on Tuesday, “We want to again share that our hearts go out to the friends and loved ones of the associate we lost at our Quincy store.”

But even before Lee’s death, the Quincy Walmart was on health officials’ radar. “We were getting complaints about too many people in the store, people not social distancing,” said Ruth Jones, Quincy health department commissioner.

In response, Jones had an inspector from her office set up watch in the Walmart every day from April 27 to May 1. Walmart’s corporate offices also sent a district representative to observe how the store was enforcing safety policies.

“They did see deficiencies as far as social distancing,” Jones said.

Jones’ team observed these shortcomings days after Lee had already fallen critically ill. “My mom was hospitalized two weeks ago, and the Quincy Walmart knew about it,” Eklund said. “Even though Walmart knew my mom was in the ICU, they didn’t change anything.”

In response to Eklund’s claims, Keene wrote, “Our store had measures in place to help protect our associates and customers.” He cited metered entry, sneeze guards protecting cashiers, temperature checks before shifts, and other precautions.

“We cooperated with city officials prior to deciding to temporarily close the store and were not cited for any issues," Keene said.

Since early April, Walmart stores have had a policy in place limiting customer entry to five people per 1,000 square feet. That works out to roughly 20 percent of normal capacity — an even stricter standard than state guidelines asking grocery stores not to exceed 40 percent capacity.

But Jones’ department found that metered entry was not enough at the Quincy store. Neither were signs encouraging shoppers to remain 6 feet apart and walk in one direction down aisles. “[Signs are] something that you can put in a store, but you need the monitoring,” said Jones. “And I just don’t think that the monitoring was happening as much as it should.”

Jones noted that the Quincy Walmart had begun to better enforce social distancing by the end of the week her department was observing the store.

But for Lee, any improvements came too late. “I never got to say goodbye or anything,” Eklund said. “I only saw her through the window at the ER for two seconds. I never got to say goodbye.”

