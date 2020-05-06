Wellesley Rotary Club raises money for local restaurants to provide meals to front-line workers

“One thing that we don’t want to see is all the restaurants go out of business, and they’re such a delicate industry that affects so many other industries and we really wanted to make sure we were helping," said Childs. “We felt this was a good way to bring the community together and help out a lot of people in the process.”

Amelia Childs, owner of CrepeBerry in Wellesley and a member of the Rotary Club, pioneered the initiative after understanding how greatly local restaurants are struggling to survive amid the new landscape of social distancing and isolation.

When the Rotary Club of Wellesley was forced to cancel its annual community fund-raiser, The Taste of Wellesley, because of COVID-19, a new plan was announced. The club would raise money for local restaurants in exchange for them providing meals to front-line workers fighting the pandemic at local hospitals and nursing homes.

The initiative has set a goal of $200,000 to be raised through crowdfunding. Each of the 14 participating restaurants will be given $12,000 in exchange for 600 meals that will be delivered to workers at 20 medical facilities. In addition to individual donations, the Rotary Club is seeking corporate donations.

“The mission is to provide restaurants with funding to help assist medical workers in nursing homes and hospitals to let the community know that we support them, that no one deserves a good, well-cooked meal more than the people keeping us safe in the hospitals right now," said Childs. “It’s a good way for the community to come together. I think what a lot of people need right now is to feel good, they need to feel like they’re helping make things better.”

So far, the Rotary Club has partnered with 10 restaurants and food retailers, including Roche Bros. Supermarkets, Cafe Mangal, Alta Strada, and Takara Japanese Restaurant.

“Over the past three years, participating restaurants have helped the club raise over $78,000 for the Rotary Club of Wellesley Foundation. Now they are struggling with the COVID-19 restrictions. It is time for the community to help them recover and feed front line workers in the war on COVID-19,” the Rotary Club’s GoFundMe page reads.

Organizers plan to continue the initiative until there is no longer a need.

“As long as people are still being cared for in hospitals, we want to continue to help support the workers there,” said Childs.







