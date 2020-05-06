Fighter jets swoop past Boston in salute to health care workers’ battle against coronavirus

People lined across the Fiedler Footbridge at the Esplanade raised their cameras to record the spectacle. On Beacon Hill, a few socially distanced residents meandered to their rooftop patios to watch, with some clapping as the jets swept past.

The jets from the Massachusetts Air National Guard banked over Massachusetts General Hospital and other hospitals in the area and then roared up the Charles River, heading west, at about 12:20 p.m.

A quartet of F-15 fighter jets swooped through Boston Wednesday to show support for medical workers who are on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of Operation American Resolve, the F-15 Eagles from the 104th Fighter Wing planned to take off from Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield around noon and head toward the eastern part of the state, the Air Force said in a statement. The jets were to fly over Hyannis and Brockton before they reached Boston. They were then expected to head back west to fly over Worcester, Springfield, and Northampton.

Nurses, doctors and medical workers stood outside of Brigham and Women's and cheered after the Massachusetts National Guard 104th Fighter Wing did a flyover. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Social media posts from Central and Western Massachusetts indicated that they had zoomed west from Boston.

Advertisement









The flyover by the jets was a “very rare” event that happens only once or twice a year with approval from the Air Force, said Senior Master Sergeant Julie Avey.

“It’s important for us to say a big thank-you to those who are serving on the front lines of this pandemic,” Avey said. “It’s important to unite us and show our support for the American public and that we are ready to serve and defend.”

Jets from the Massachusetts Air National Guard 104th Fighter Wing flew over Boston. Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

The flyover also comes as part of a mandatory training to keep aircrews qualified, officials said. There is no additional cost to taxpayers.

Nurses, doctors and medical workers stood outside of Brigham and Women's and took pictures as the Massachusetts National Guard 104th Fighter Wing flew over. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Globe correspondent Anissa Gardizy and Martin Finucane of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.