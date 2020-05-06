Representative Liz Miranda positive for coronavirus, asks community to continue precautions

“We’re in this together, but we need people to be mindful and careful, because it is highly contagious,” Miranda, 39, said in a phone interview.

Last month, the grandmother who raised Miranda died at 84 after becoming sick with an upper respiratory infection that resembled COVID-19. Now Miranda is asking Massachusetts residents to adhere to public health recommendations and recognize that the virus that has killed more than 4,200 of their neighbors can strike anyone.

State Representative Liz Miranda, a Boston Democrat, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, her father is hospitalized with the illness, and more than a dozen other relatives have become infected after some attended her grandmother’s funeral, she said Tuesday.

Advertisement

“You don’t know if you’re going to get it from the supermarket. You don’t know if you’re going to get it from the Uber driver — or give it to an Uber driver. You don’t know if you’re a carrier and you could be infecting your children, or elders in your family.”

Altogether, about 15 members of Miranda’s family, from ages 2 to 78, across a half-dozen households have tested positive, she said. Most have only mild symptoms.

Miranda learned Friday that she was positive and over the past few days has experienced a roller coaster of symptoms, including headache, fever, upset stomach, extreme fatigue, and a loss of her senses of taste and smell, as well as her appetite.

“It can change overnight,” Miranda said. “I’ve had some days where I felt like, ‘OK, I can get out of bed. I can drink tea.’ And there have been days, like this weekend, when I couldn’t even move and had severe body aches. . . . This thing is a beast."

Her grandmother, Maria Alves Miranda, died April 17.

She had been hospitalized in late March and tested negative for the virus then, but her condition sharply worsened around April 12 or 13, Miranda said. Her family still is not sure whether she was infected with COVID-19.

Advertisement

“She was the matriarch of our family,” Miranda said. “So we are grieving in this new normal, unsure of what happened. And now, my dad is in tough shape.”

Miranda’s 69-year-old father tested negative for the coronavirus when he was hospitalized in late March for a preexisting medical condition. He was released April 22 but hospitalized again six days later with fluid in his lungs. A coronavirus test came back positive.

Now he is housed on a COVID-19 floor but has not been taken to the ICU or required a ventilator, Miranda said.

Her family held a funeral for her grandmother on April 22, keeping the gathering to no more than 10 people, so not even a priest was present, and staying 6 feet apart, she said. It is not clear whether the virus was spread at the funeral despite the precautions.

“We were well-informed and followed all protocols, and yet it still happened,” she said. “So we want to make sure that people know that no one is immune to COVID-19.”

Though some states have loosened restrictions enacted to slow the spread of the pandemic, Massachusetts is “not ready to open up,” she said, “until we know that everyone’s safe.”

“You can’t say it enough about being clean, washing your hands, staying distant, wearing masks,” she said.

Advertisement

And people who have the virus or may be infected, like many members of Miranda’s family, should stay home and isolate themselves. “The point of the self-quarantine is not a punishment," she said. "It’s actually sort of like, in basketball terms, an 'alley-oop’ for a better life.”

Miranda, whose district includes parts of Roxbury and Dorchester and is the state’s most diverse, said many of her constituents have health conditions that make them more vulnerable to the virus.

“We hope that people will understand their fellow man’s suffering and be as positive and graceful and as generous as they can to people who are being hit hard,” she said. “Just because you’re not suffering to that degree . . . there are people right among you who have suffered like we’ve suffered. We’ve lost our matriarch, we’re sick, and there are quite a few families in the Commonwealth who are going through the same thing we are.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.