St. Anthony’s Feast in North End canceled due to coronavirus

A century-old tradition in Boston’s North End has joined the long list of events canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
St. Anthony’s Feast, which began in 1919 and is among the largest of the North End’s summer festivals honoring Catholic saints, will not take place over the last weekend in August, organizers said in an undated statement on the feast’s website.
St. Lucy’s Feast, a smaller celebration held the weekend before St. Anthony’s Feast, was also postponed to 2021, they said.
“For over 100 years, Saint Anthony’s Feast has celebrated faith, family, community and tradition in the North End of Boston,” members of St. Anthony’s Society said in the statement. “During this current crisis, these values have special meaning that will guide us.”
The society said it had canceled the celebration in consultation with city officials and would host “virtual feast events in August.”
“The Saint Anthony & Saint Lucy family wish everyone good health during this time of uncertainty,” the society said. “We join with all of you in praying for those around the world affected by this public health crisis.”
