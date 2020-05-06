St. Anthony’s Feast in North End canceled due to coronavirus

A century-old tradition in Boston’s North End has joined the long list of events canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

St. Anthony’s Feast, which began in 1919 and is among the largest of the North End’s summer festivals honoring Catholic saints, will not take place over the last weekend in August, organizers said in an undated statement on the feast’s website.

St. Lucy’s Feast, a smaller celebration held the weekend before St. Anthony’s Feast, was also postponed to 2021, they said.