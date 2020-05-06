Trump says he’ll keep the coronavirus task force, a day after Pence floated winding it down

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump says his administration’s coronavirus task force will continue indefinitely, a day after the White House floated the notion of winding it down.

Trump, in a series of tweets Wednesday morning, said the task force will continue with a focus on reopening the country, as well as development of vaccines and therapeutic treatments. “We may add or subtract people to it, as appropriate,” Trump said, without elaborating.

Trump’s tweets come after a series of statements from the White House on Tuesday that the task force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, may be shuttered.