What do you want for Mother’s Day this year?

Updated May 6, 2020, 2 hours ago
A passer-by wearing a mask out of concern for the COVID-19 coronavirus walks past daffodil flowers, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Boston. Temperatures reached the 60s in many areas in Massachusetts Tuesday, May 5. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)Steven Senne/Associated Press

Birthdays, Easter, and other holiday celebrations have already been altered this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This upcoming Mother’s Day will also be celebrated differently, perhaps without a brunch or a bouquet of flowers. And, is that even what mothers want during these strange times?

So we want to know, mothers, grandmothers, caregivers: What would you like for Mother’s Day this year? It can be anything: more time with the kids, or less, or maybe you do want a physical gift. Tell us below and your response may be used in an upcoming story.