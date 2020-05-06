What do you want for Mother’s Day this year?

Birthdays, Easter, and other holiday celebrations have already been altered this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This upcoming Mother’s Day will also be celebrated differently, perhaps without a brunch or a bouquet of flowers. And, is that even what mothers want during these strange times?

So we want to know, mothers, grandmothers, caregivers: What would you like for Mother’s Day this year? It can be anything: more time with the kids, or less, or maybe you do want a physical gift. Tell us below and your response may be used in an upcoming story.