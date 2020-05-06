As a dedicated center for treating COVID-19, Carney Hospital is a model of care

We don’t need to be lectured by ivory tower theorists about the medical issues in communities of color. Unlike the major academic, so-called nonprofit medical centers catering to the affluent, our mission is based on serving these minority communities, and, as the op-ed notes, most of our patients are on Medicare or Medicaid. And unlike our nonprofit brethren, we are among the largest taxpayers in these communities.

COVID-19 has disproportionately affected communities of color and poor communities where our hospitals are located — Boston, Brockton, Dorchester, Fall River, Methuen — populations we are committed to serve.

It is shocking that a newspaper with the national reputation of The Boston Globe would consider, let alone publish, an op-ed such as “As coronavirus infections peak, profit driven hospitals systems must be held accountable” (bostonglobe.com, April 30). This polemic disparages the efforts of the front-line caregivers of Steward Health Care who are caring for thousands of COVID-19 patients across the state at great personal sacrifice.

Designating Carney Hospital as a dedicated care center for COVID-19 has proved successful. Steward Health Care has treated or diagnosed more than 6,000 people in Massachusetts suffering from COVID-19. In addition, all of our emergency departments remain open, communities have access to specialty care such as psychiatry (contrary to what the op-ed’s authors had suggested), and we are able to provide life-saving treatment for heart attacks and strokes.

Advertisement

The authors’ contention that we were isolating COVID cases at Carney in order steer more lucrative procedures to our other hospitals would have been dispelled quickly had they or their editors noted that it is common knowledge, and was reported in the Globe, that Governor Charlie Baker banned elective surgeries in the state on March 15. Our designation of Carney Hospital was done on March 17.

Why would Carney Hospital be so designated? Because it is in the geographic center of our service area to best facilitate our transfer processes and staff redeployment. In addition, it already housed a 25-bed long-term acute care hospital unit, and we were able to increase capacity by adding a 22-bed transitional care unit to the facility.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Carney’s community made it an epicenter for COVID-19 cases, but its footprint made it logistically impossible to segregate patients. To be clear, whenever possible, Steward segregated COVID-19 from non-COVID-19 patients to protect our patients and staff. This led to opening new ICU beds at Good Samaritan, Holy Family, and St. Elizabeth’s hospitals. These hospitals all had more COVID-19-positive patients than Carney. These are facts, readily available, that the authors ignored.

Doctors from across the country have praised this model. The mayor of Boston — who lives a stone’s throw from Carney Hospital — praised this model. Patients have praised this model. That’s because it is working and keeping patients and communities healthier.

Our CEO of Carney, our CEO of Good Samaritan, our chief strategy officer, and our system CEO are all health care leaders of color, and they fight for equitable resources across our system and aggressively advocate for our patients. With their support, our doctors, nurses, and staff will continue to be on the front lines giving communities the care they desperately need.

John Polanowicz

Chief operating officer

Steward Health Care

Boston

The writer is a former secretary of health and human services for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.