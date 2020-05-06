Media treats Trump with kid gloves on coronavirus, pummels Biden on old allegation

Meanwhile, Donald Trump — the incumbent president now seeking reelection — waltzes from a Fox News town hall to an exclusive interview with ABC World News Tonight. And in both venues, he fielded gentle queries about the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 71,000 Americans and forced 30 million Americans to seek unemployment .

So, Joe Biden — the former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee — gets grilled over an unproven allegation of sexual assault that supposedly took place 27 years ago.

Even if you believe, as I do, that Biden needed to address the sexual assault allegation lodged against him by Tara Reade and that MSNBC anchor Mika Brzezinski rightly asked tough but fair questions in her interview with him last week — the much softer quizzing of Trump is notable. On Tuesday night, Trump delivered, with slightly less partisan rancor, the same nonsense to ABC News anchor David Muir that he did on Sunday to Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

Trump stuck to the narrative he’s embraced since ditching the medical experts and their gloomy prognostications about COVID-19. He pushed for the country’s reopening and blamed China and former president Barack Obama for the crisis. And he got little pushback from his costars. Indeed, CNN’s Reliable Sources media critique labeled Trump’s turn on ABC, where journalistic expectations are higher, as “Muir’s Miss.”

Muir’s best moment came when he pressed Trump about blaming Obama for allegedly leaving an inadequate supply of tests and protective gear, and asked why Trump didn’t try to replenish the national stockpile during his three years in office.

“Well, to be honest, I have a lot of things going on,” replied Trump. “We had a lot of people that refused to allow the country to be successful. They wasted a lot of time on Russia, Russia, Russia that turned out to be a total hoax. And they did Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, and that was a total hoax. Then they impeached the president of the United States for absolutely no reason.”

That would have been a good time to respectfully remind Trump that a bipartisan report released last month by the Senate Intelligence Committee found that Russia did meddle in the lead-up to the 2016 elections. Also that a memorandum of a phone call between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine provided the foundation for impeachment. Muir could have also asked Trump about his previous commentary on leadership and accountability, such as a tweet from 2013, when he proclaimed, “Leadership: Whatever happens, you’re responsible. If it doesn’t happen, you’re responsible.”

Meanwhile, Biden, was sharply interrogated about a report his accuser said she filed back in 1993, which no one has yet been able to locate. He was also asked to square his past statements concerning the need to believe women when they accuse men of sexual misconduct with efforts by his campaign to marginalize Reade. Biden was also pressed to release personnel records relating to Reade’s employment with his Senate office all those years ago. To his credit, Biden requested the Senate “direct a search” for any existing records, but the secretary of the Senate responded that the office didn’t have the legal authority to “to disclose any such information.”

The contrast in media treatment is important because, as “Reliable Sources” notes, this ABC interview marks a pivot point for Trump. As Trump tries to spin a positive story against the backdrop of more than 71,000 COVID-19 deaths as of Wednesday and economic disruption, he’s edging away from the reliably friendly Fox audience to a broader media universe. While a Trump interview may be good for ratings, there’s a downside if it comes with an impression of being played. Trump highlighted the danger himself, when he took aim this week at MSNBC cohosts Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, tweeting: “I know him and Crazy Mika well, used them beautifully in the last Election, dumped them nicely, and will state on the record that he is ‘nuts.’ "

The big news out of the Muir interview was Trump’s acknowledgment that more people will die as states roll back restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus. But “we can’t sit in the house for the next three years,” Trump said. The other big news was that Trump’s message to Americans who have already lost a loved one to COVID-19 is, “I love you."

As he predicts more death in our future, he sure has a funny way of showing it.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.