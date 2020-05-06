ACC, Pac-12, Big 12 football schools eye return to campus

Eight of the 14 football-playing members of the Atlantic Coast Conference,, a handful of the Pac-12 schools, and all 10 of the Big 12′s schools are making plans for reopening campuses this fall.

Football stands out in particular, both with its preseason camps scheduled for August and its status as a revenue producer when it comes to conference TV deals. The ACC’s first football games are scheduled for Sept. 3, with Clemson visiting Georgia Tech and North Carolina State visiting Louisville.

So far, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, N.C. State, Virginia and Virginia Tech have all publicly stated the goal of having campuses open for fall classes, assuming that health officials advise it is safe to do so.

Five of the 12 schools in the Pac-12, which opens its football season with a slate of games that includes three conference teams, expect to reopen their campuses this fall, a key step to the return of college sports.

Commissioners of the nation’s major football conferences told Vice President Mike Pence last month that college sports couldn’t return until campuses have reopened, while the NCAA’s chief medical officer said last week that widespread testing for COVID-19 would be critical to restarting sports.

Bundesliga to resume May 15

With COVID-19 infections declining, German Chancellor Angela Merkel declared that the return of the top two leagues could be included in the loosening of lockdown measures.

However, supporters will be locked out of stadiums for some time to come across Europe to contain the coronavirus while there is no vaccine.

The Bundesliga is now set to be the first major men's soccer competition to resume in Europe on Friday, May 15 after the shutdown of the sport across the continent in March. The Belgian, French and Dutch leagues were all canceled prematurely after governments decided it is not safe for sport to staged yet — even without fans.

“This ensures that the sporting decisions are made on the pitch and not in the boardroom,” said Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the chairman of Bayern Munich, which has a four-point lead over Borussia Dortmund with nine games remaining.

Croatia also announced plans Wednesday to bring back soccer on May 30 and Turkey said it was aiming for June 12 and still hopes to host the postponed Champions League final in Istanbul in August.

The English Premier League and Spain’s LaLiga hope to start up again in June but are yet to announce a date.

Cavaliers to open facility

Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said the NBA team is going ahead with plans to open its training facility on Friday so players can individually work out.

Bickerstaff said the team has been in contact with local and Ohio health officials to make sure it is following safety guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team’s year-round facility in Independence, Ohio has been closed since mid-March.

Bickerstaff, who took over the Cavs when John Beilein stepped down in February midway through his first season, said the league has advised that any player and coach remain 12 feet apart while on the floor together.

He said coaches will be required to wear masks and gloves. Bickerstaff said the workouts are voluntary and “no one is being pressured to do anything.”



