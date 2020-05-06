Former UConn coach Kevin Ollie has appeal rejected

An NCAA panel on Wednesday rejected an appeal by former UConn men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie , who sought to overturn findings that he violated ethical conduct rules while leading the Huskies. The NCAA Division I Infractions Appeals Committee ruled Ollie failed to prove that information he presented alleging witnesses against him lied outweighed the information that supported the violation findings. In July 2019, the NCAA Committee on Infractions placed the UConn program on two years of probation and sanctioned Ollie individually for numerous violations of NCAA rules during his tenure. The NCAA issued a three-year, show-cause order for the former head coach for failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance, providing misleading statements to investigators, and failing to monitor his staff. That means any NCAA member school that might hire Ollie must restrict him from any athletic-related duties unless it shows why those restrictions should not apply … Heyward Dotson , who helped lift Columbia University’s basketball team to its only Ivy League title, in 1968, and who later attended the University of Oxford on a Rhodes scholarship, died May 1 in the Bronx of liver failure. He was 71.

Former quarterback Brett Favre is repaying $1.1 million in welfare money that he received for multiple speeches where he did not show up, the Mississippi state auditor said. Auditor Shad White said his office received $500,000 from Favre , plus a commitment that Favre will repay the other $600,000 in installments over the next few months. Favre’s effort to repay the money came two days after White released an audit of spending by the Mississippi Department of Human Services that showed Favre had been paid by Mississippi Community Education Center, a nonprofit group whose former leader has been indicted in a welfare embezzlement scheme … The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with 14-year veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph as they continue to revamp their secondary. Joseph, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, spent the last nine seasons with the Houston Texans after beginning his career with a five-year stint in Cincinnati.

Lacrosse

PLL to stage 16-day tournament

Instead of a full season, the Premier Lacrosse League announced plans Tuesday to play a 16-day tournament at a quarantined location without fans from July 25 to Aug 9. The seven-team league, which debuted last year, will schedule a 14-game group stage to determine seeding for a single-elimination tournament that would crown the league champion. The PLL Championship Series would be broadcast on NBC, NBCSN, and NBC Sports Gold in addition to being streamed online.

Horse racing

Preakness dates considered

The Maryland Jockey Club and NBC Sports have set aside three possible dates for the Preakness Stakes, a person with knowledge of negotiations said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because no decision has been made among the dates. The NBC affiliate in Baltimore reported the Preakness will be run Oct. 3. The person tells The AP that is one of the three possible dates, along with one each in July and August. Maryland Jockey Club president Sal Sinatra says officials are still working with NBC Sports on rescheduling the race, which would have been run May 16. That date was scratched by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Casse elected to Hall of Fame

Canadien trainer Mark Casse was elected to the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Casse has earned more than $174 million in purse earnings, captured two legs of thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown, and been honored as Canadian trainer of the year a record 11 times. Also part of the class of 2020were Eclipse Award-winning jockey Darrel McHargue, who won 2,553 races, including 79 graded stakes, and had purse earnings of $39,609,526 from 1972-88, Wise Dan, a chestnut gelding who compiled a record of 23-2-0 with 11 Grade 1 wins from 31 starts and earnings of $7,552,920 while competing from 2010-14, racehorse Tom Bowling, who was foaled in 1870, lost his first two starts as a juvenile, then won 14 of his next 15 races, the late George D. Widener, Jr., who bred 102 stakes winners, J. Keene Daingerfield, Jr., a trainer who went on to become one of the most respected stewards in the sport, and 94-year-old owner Alice Headley Chandler, whose Mill Ridge Farm, founded in 1962 in Lexington, Kentucky, raised or sold 34 Grade 1 winners, including six in the Breeders’ Cup series.

Miscellany

SUV racing series in works

Andretti Autosport and Chip Ganassi Racing are the first two American teams to commit to a new electric SUV off-road racing series scheduled to begin in 2021. The Extreme E series has five events planned in what the league is calling “some of the most remarkable, remote and severely damaged locations on the planet.” The schedule calls for 6-miles courses in Kangerlussuaq in Greenland, the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, Al-Ula in Saudi Arabia, the Nepalese Himalayas and Lac Rose near Dakar, Senegal … Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard won the Cornish Trophy, presented annually to the top Canadian player in NCAA football. Hubbard was the Associated Press Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting, the third-best finish for a Canadian player.

