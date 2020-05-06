fb-pixel
Chad Finn | Rewatch

Instant replay: The best sports on TV Thursday

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated May 6, 2020, an hour ago
Paul Pierce (left) won the battle over LeBron James in the Game 7 of the 2008 Eastern Conference semifinals.
Paul Pierce (left) won the battle over LeBron James in the Game 7 of the 2008 Eastern Conference semifinals.

Some channel–flipping may be required:

Canadiens-Bruins, Game 4, 1992 Adams Division final

NESN, 6 p.m.

Andy Moog stops all 26 shots he faces, and the Bruins eliminate the Canadiens for the third straight season, this time with a sweep.


Cardinals-Red Sox, Game 3, 2004 World Series

NESN, 8:30 p.m.

Postseason included, the incomparable Pedro Martinez made 212 starts as a member of the Red Sox. This is his final one, and it’s a beauty.


Cavaliers-Celtics, Game 7, 2008 Eastern Conference semifinals

NBA TV, 9 p.m.

LeBron James finds out the hard way that The Truth hurts.


