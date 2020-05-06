Johnny Bucyk recalls Bruins teams of the 1970s

Orr, who scored the famous Stanley Cup-winning goal 50 years ago this Sunday, and Bucyk were part of the most dominant power play of the era. In 1969-70, the Bruins’ 81 power-play goals, in 76 games, topped the NHL record by 11. The following season, they tied the mark, and set a record for overall goals (399) topped only by the Wayne Gretzky-era Oilers (five times from 1981-86).

“He had a shot that he kept down low,” Bucyk said during a Wednesday conference call. “I don’t think his shot, half the time, was over a foot high. We thought that might be the key, to keep the puck down low when you’re shooting at the goaltender.”

Bobby Orr’s sublime blend of skills — speed, agility, hands, vision, and smarts — manifested in myriad ways. When the Bruins were on the power play, Johnny Bucyk used to set up goals by dishing the puck to Orr, who was wise enough to not let it fly with all his gusto.

The setup was Orr, a left shot, at the right point. Fred Stanfield took the left. Bucyk was at the left post, the territory in which he scored a great number of his franchise-best 545 goals. Ken Hodge was on the other side. Phil Esposito was in the slot.

Advertisement

Good luck, goalies.

“We moved the puck around pretty quick, we had positions to play, we thought of different ideas,” recalled Bucyk. “When you get somebody like Bobby on the point, and Freddy Stanfield who had a good shot, that made it so much easier.”

Bucyk, who turns 85 on Tuesday, sees similarities in the Bruins’ current power play, one of the league’s best over the last few seasons.

“They work very well,” he said. “They move the puck around real good. You can’t take [David] Pastrnak’s shot away. He has a great shot. [Brad] Marchand’s got a great shot, a good release, and Bergy [Patrice Bergeron] in the [slot], he does everything right.”

Advertisement

Bucyk has been with the organization for 63 years, traded to the Bruins in 1957 by the Red Wings for goalie Terry Sawchuk in a swap of future Hall of Famers. Bucyk ranks 25th among NHLers in points (1,369). When he retired in 1978, he ranked behind only Gordie Howe, Esposito, and Stan Mikita. Bucyk spent two decades as a broadcaster and was later the club’s traveling secretary, serving today in an ambassador role. This week, a 50th anniversary celebration of the 1970 team, has flooded his mind with memories. When he sees the famous picture of Orr in flight, he thinks:

“What a way to win,” Bucyk said. “What a big goal. What a great player. Bobby covered all of that.

“We won the Stanley Cup — in Boston, which was important to me. I wanted the fans to see it, see what goes on with the postgame show. I think of that very, very often. I was on the bench when he scored, so I saw every move. Saw Derek [Sanderson] with the puck in the corner, saw Bobby moving. You visualize that all the time.”

Bucyk was the longest-tenured Bruin, at age 34, and the only one who carried the Cup around the old Boston Garden ice in the delirious moments after Orr’s goal.

“A big thrill,” he said. “I was honored and very happy to do it. You know, the Cup weighs 35 pounds. At that moment, it probably weighed about 5 pounds.”

Advertisement

Once the coronavirus pandemic ends, Bucyk looks forward to returning to the new Garden. He is still waiting for a replacement for one of his hips, which delivered countless blows to unfortunate opponents during his 23 seasons. He was originally scheduled for March surgery, but the pandemic delayed it.

“I guess like the doctor said, I’m eventually going to pay a price for all the hip checks I used to give,” he said. “Yeah, yeah. Once I get this hip replaced, hopefully I can get another year or so in.”

Bucyk expected this Bruins team, sitting atop the league (100 points) when the NHL paused March 12, to make a deep playoff run.

“With our team back in the ‘70s, we had three lines that could score goals, and probably had the best penalty-killing unit in the league with Derek and Eddie Westfall," said Bucyk. "We have the same thing now with Marchand and Bergeron. You need to kill a penalty, they’ll do it, and they also score goals.”

Bergeron, Marchand, and Pastrnak have the kind of chemistry Bucyk enjoyed with his linemates, first on the “Uke Line” with Vic Stasiuk and Bronco Horvath, and later with Stanfield and Johnny “Pie” McKenzie. The Ukes, he recalled, rented the Arlington home of former Bruin Pat Egan, where they would “talk, sleep, and eat hockey.” Same deal with Stanfield and McKenzie.

Advertisement

“Talking about things is always constructive,” Bucyk said. “On the bench, if we made a mistake, we’d be yelling at each other. People would think we were fighting. But we were discussing it.

“We made our minds up that any time you could help by stating a fact, do it now so you’ll remember what you did wrong. That was something with our line. Little Pie and Freddy, we talked about a lot of things.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports