Kettle Brook Golf Club says it is opening Friday

In a short few days of ups and downs worthy of a weekend hacker, Kettle Brook Golf Club in Paxton sent an e-mail Wednesday night proclaiming its course will reopen Friday, apparently in defiance of Governor Charlie Baker’s state orders.

The e-mail said the course will conform to social guidelines, with the obvious exception of opening a non-essential business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The course owner, Cara Cullen, who also owns Wachusett Country Club in West Boylston with her three brothers, made news Monday by telling Fox News she would open her courses within the “next few days.”