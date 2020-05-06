Premier Lacrosse League plans to stage a quarantined 2-week tourney in late July

Instead of a full season, the Premier Lacrosse League announced plans Tuesday to play a 16-day tournament at a quarantined location without fans from July 25 to Aug 9.
The seven-team league, which debuted last year, will schedule a 14-game group stage to determine seeding for a single-elimination tournament that would crown the league champion. The PLL Championship Series would be broadcast on NBC, NBCSN, and NBC Sports Gold in addition to being streamed online.
By becoming the first American professional sports league to go public with a plan for live sports this summer, the PLL could set a precedent for the type of “bubble” scenario required for sports to return amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Per league co-founder and player Paul Rabil, the tournament would require multiple stages of testing for approximately 300 players and essential personnel. Participants would be tested prior to arrival during a one-week training camp, upon arrival at the site, and tested again midway through the tournament. All players and personnel won’t be allowed to leave until the tournament is completed and if anyone tests positive for COVID-19 the event would be postponed.
Rabil and PLL officials are scouting for site locations in the mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Southwest regions of the U.S. The 2020 PLL season was originally slated to begin on May 29.