Premier Lacrosse League plans to stage a quarantined 2-week tourney in late July

Instead of a full season, the Premier Lacrosse League announced plans Tuesday to play a 16-day tournament at a quarantined location without fans from July 25 to Aug 9.

The seven-team league, which debuted last year, will schedule a 14-game group stage to determine seeding for a single-elimination tournament that would crown the league champion. The PLL Championship Series would be broadcast on NBC, NBCSN, and NBC Sports Gold in addition to being streamed online.

By becoming the first American professional sports league to go public with a plan for live sports this summer, the PLL could set a precedent for the type of “bubble” scenario required for sports to return amidst the coronavirus pandemic.