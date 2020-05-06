Red Sox show thanks to frontline heroes

As medical professionals, doctors and nurses continue to put themselves on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Red Sox decided to thank them in a personal way: With a message written on Fenway Park.

On Wednesday, the team posted photos of the message “[Red Sox team logo] ❤️ Nurses” mowed onto the outfield. The message features the team’s signature logo spread a distance apart, a likely-temporary change that encourages social distancing. MLB suspended spring training and has postponed the regular season due to the virus.