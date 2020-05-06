We remember Bobby Orr’s goal. But what else? Running down the greatest singular moments in sports

Orr feeds the puck to Derek Sanderson behind the net, Sanderson sends it right back to Orr, who was cutting to the net and one-timed it past Glenn Hall . As the puck hits the back of the net, Orr is tripped up and dices forward, and photographer Ray Lussier was there to capture the moment as Orr seemingly takes flight.

It is considered by many to be the greatest goal ever. Which got us thinking: What are some of the other great singular moments in sports? We looked at the greatest shots in the NBA, the greatest touchdowns in the NFL, and the greatest home runs in MLB to come up with defining moments in the postseason for each.

The Catch

The fact that it is known simply as “The Catch” is the first indication that this is one of the all-time greats. The San Francisco 49ers were trying to reach their first Super Bowl when they faced the Dallas Cowboys in the 1981 NFC Championship Game on Jan. 10, 1982.

Trailing 27-21 with 58 seconds remaining, the 49ers faced third-and-three at the Cowboys’ six-yard line. Joe Montana took the snap and rolled right, circling back to the 13-yard line as he drifted toward the sideline. As Cowboys defensive lineman Ed “Too Tall” Jones closed in, Montana pump-faked, getting Jones to jump. As Jones descended, Montana fired the ball over his outstretched arms toward the back of the end zone, seemingly getting rid of the ball to avoid a sack.

But Dwight Clark was running along the back of the end zone. The 6-4 tight end would leap and manage to get his fingertips on the ball, and brought it in for the touchdown reception to give the 49ers a 28-27 lead. San Francisco would hold on for the win, and went on to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl XVI.

‘I don’t believe, what I just saw'

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the 1988 World Series as underdogs to the Oakland A’s. They had just prevailed in seven games against the Mets in the National League Championship Series, but paid a price when outfielder Kirk Gibson suffered injuries to both legs. He was not expected to play in the World Series.

The A’s were well-rested, having swept the Red Sox in the American League Championship series after posting a record of 104-58. In Game 1 at Dodger Stadium, they held a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the ninth, with closer Dennis Eckersley on the mound. Eckersely had recorded 45 saves during the regular season, as well as saving all four games in the ALCS.

But after retiring the first two batters, Eckersley walked Mike Davis. Gibson, who was not in the lineup, had been loosening up and stretching. When Davis reached base, manager Tommy Lasorda sent him in to pitch hit.

With the count 2-2, Davis stole second while Gibson took a ball to make it a full count. Eckersley followed with a slider that Gibson was able to get a hold of and deposit in the right-field stands, giving the Dodgers a 5-4 win. It was Gibson’s only at bat of the series, which the Dodgers went on to win, 4-1.

Dr. J’s baseline scoop

The Philadelphia 76ers were trailing the Los Angeles Lakers, 2-1, heading into Game 4 of the 1980 NBA Finals and were looking to even the series. Leading 89-84 with less than eight minutes remaining, forward Bobby Jones swung the ball over to Julius Erving at the right elbow. The legend known as Dr. J proceeded to drive to the hoop, but as he elevated, his path to the basket was sealed off by Mark Landsberger and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Caught in midair with seemingly nowhere to go, Erving managed to hang in the air, floating along the baseline and keeping the ball in his right hand. He ducked his head, narrowly missing the bottom of the backboard as he drifted under the rim. As he came back down to Earth, he flipped the ball up with his right hand off the backboard and in for a layup.

The basket gave the 76ers a 91-84 lead and accounted for two of the 10 points he scored down the stretch of a 105-102 win for the 76ers. While it did even the series, the Lakers would win the next two games take take the championship. Dr. J would have to wait three more years for his title, as Philadelphia swept the Lakers when the two teams met in the 1983 NBA Finals for the third time in four seasons.





