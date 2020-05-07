What you’re reading now

Because of my inability to get to my local library due to COVID-19, I am now resorting to my own collection of books at home. I recently selected “Miss Alcott of Concord,” which is a biography of Louisa May Alcott. It was a fascinating read; I learned a lot about this great woman. She was an army nurse during the Civil War and a schoolteacher aside from being the author of “Little Women.” I highly recommend this book to all!

JUDITH LASKEY, Newton

I’ve been enjoying British history and fiction. I just read “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson, about Churchill’s inspiring leadership during the Blitz. I followed it up with Hilary Mantel’s “The Mirror & the Light,” the final book in her transporting Thomas Cromwell trilogy. Now I’m enjoying reading “The Hobbit” out loud with my 7-year-old son.