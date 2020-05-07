What you’re reading now

Because of my inability to get to my local library due to COVID-19, I am now resorting to my own collection of books at home. I recently selected “Miss Alcott of Concord,” which is a biography of Louisa May Alcott. It was a fascinating read; I learned a lot about this great woman. She was an army nurse during the Civil War and a schoolteacher aside from being the author of “Little Women.” I highly recommend this book to all!
JUDITH LASKEY, Newton
I’ve been enjoying British history and fiction. I just read “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson, about Churchill’s inspiring leadership during the Blitz. I followed it up with Hilary Mantel’s “The Mirror & the Light,” the final book in her transporting Thomas Cromwell trilogy. Now I’m enjoying reading “The Hobbit” out loud with my 7-year-old son.
MATT KELLY, Norwood
Rereading “Our Boston: Writers Celebrate the City They Love,” a book by Boston-area writers edited by Andrew Blauner and published in response to the 2013 Marathon bombing, comforts me now as it did then when I lived in downtown Boston. The love for Boston poured into each of these essays stirs the hope that all cities and towns will survive this time of uncertainty, and thrive in the future when those who can will be together again.
DEBRA ORGERA, Northampton