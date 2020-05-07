Boston unveils a new Northern Ave. bridge design, hopes to begin work next year

It would be the culmination of years of debate over what the 283-foot span should carry — cars, pedestrians, corporate shuttle buses — and how it should incorporate the old structure’s industrial history in a modern age. Funding, especially amid the coronavirus crisis, remains somewhat uncertain. But Chris Osgood, the city’s chief of streets, said designers attempted to envision a bridge that lived up to all the expectations that have been placed upon it through these years of discussion.

City engineers Wednesday unveiled their latest plans to replace the existing span over Fort Point Channel, which has been closed since 2014, with an eye to finalizing designs by year’s end and starting construction in 2021 on what could be a $100 million project.

The drawn-out process of designing a new Northern Avenue bridge may finally be close to an end.

“We wanted to create a design that was worthy of the conversation,” Osgood said during a public meeting held Wednesday evening on Zoom. “This is a bridge that we think is the best solution for everyone.”

The bridge would be closed to privately-owned cars, with one of its two spans — the one on the harbor side of the structure — reserved for pedestrians, the other for cyclists and transit such as buses. It would also be built to hold emergency vehicles if needed. In the middle, stepping down to a platform on the water, there would be a promenade-style park with benches and planters. Metal trusses would lend some of the look of the historic bridge, but the new version would be elevated to better cope with rising sea levels.

All of it, said Joseph Fleury, the city’s lead bridge engineer, was designed to be active, vibrant, and unique.

“We don’t want a cookie cutter bridge going over Fort Point Channel,” he said. “This location deserves better than that.”

Still, there are questions. Several transportation advocates have said they worry the bridge is being overbuilt, and that the transit lane will someday inevitably open to cars. Stacy Thompson, director of the Livable Streets Alliance, has long campaigned for a smaller, more human-scale bridge, and she repeated that call Wednesday night.

“We really appreciate the work the team has done to think about the walking and biking component, but we’re still deeply concerned,” Thompson said. “We want to see a person-first approach [and] we aren’t seeing it yet.”

Other people in the Zoom meeting raised questions about the bridge’s climate resiliency, and the size and steepness of approaches on either end. City Councilor Michael Flaherty called it “beautiful,” but raised the nine-figure question of how the city might pay for the new bridge.

A price tag is still being finalized, said Para Jayasinghe, a city engineer who’s leading the project, but he expected it will be around $100 million. Of that, Mayor Martin J. Walsh has pledged about $46 million in city funds. Federal earmarks, long ago set aside by US Representative Stephen Lynch, could cover nearly $10 million more. The city is working on finding the rest, Jayasinghe said, a task he acknowledged has grown “very challenging" amidst the coronavirus crisis.

Still, Jayasinghe was optimistic, describing “major construction” next year, and a ribbon-cutting perhaps as soon as the following spring.

“We are all very excited,” he said.

Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.