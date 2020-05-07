Delta Dental offers financial aid to dentists, but they say insurer ought to do more

"Every business and industry have been affected by COVID-19, and dentists have been hit particularly hard,” Dennis Leonard, chief executive of Delta Dental of Massachusetts, said in the statement.

Dentists have the option to receive a one-time payment of up to 50 percent of their 2019 average weekly Delta Dental claims for six weeks, the Boston company said in a statement . Delta said the interest-free advances would be made in June, and dentists would repay the company through deductions from weekly reimbursements, beginning in August.

Delta Dental of Massachusetts, the state’s largest dental insurer, said Thursday that it would offer claims advances to dentists in its network and premium credits to employers as part of its effort to help the community during the pandemic.

Delta’s announcement came two days after the Massachusetts Dental Society petitioned the state Division of Insurance to require Delta and other insurers to provide emergency financial aid, arguing they have been collecting premiums from business customers even as claims have fallen sharply during the pandemic. Revenues have dried up for most dentists because they are limiting services to emergency care.

In its petition, the trade group requested 50 percent advances on nine weeks of claims, up to limit of $50,000 per practice. The society, which has 5,000 members, is also seeking regulators’ approval of fee increases to cover the rising cost of personal protection equipment, and a rollback of the 8.8 percent reimbursement rate cut the division approved for Delta in October.

“After nearly nine weeks of discussions, it is clear that Delta Dental of Massachusetts does not understand the long-term needs of the Commonwealth’s dentists," Janis Moriarty, president of the Massachusetts Dental Association and a practicing dentist in Winchester, said in a statement. “This is basically a limited loan program when what is needed is significant, comprehensive long-term support.”

Delta and the dental society had been discussing financial assistance before the group made its plea to the insurance division. The company previously donated $2 million to the Massachusetts Dental Society Foundation’s COVID-19 Recovery Fund, the amount the foundation had aimed to raise overall.

But many dentists are still upset over a move last year by Delta, by far the state’s largest dental insurance provider, to reduce its reimbursements, as well as a lower-cost insurance plan it rolled out to employers few years ago.

Delta said Massachusetts businesses that offer fully insured dental coverage through its plans will get a 30 percent rebate on premiums for April and May. The rebates will come in the form of credits that will reduce these clients’ June premiums.

Delta has about 2 million members, half of them Massachusetts residents.

“The programs they’ve put in place address immediate business needs and provide much needed community support,” said John Regan, chief executive of Associated Industries of Massachusetts, a trade group representing 3,500 employers.





