Uncertainty looms for Boston commuters

Just ask the 1,000 or so people who registered for the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce’s forum on the topic Thursday, a record number for one of these virtual chamber events. Guests of honor included Stephanie Pollack, the state’s transportation secretary, and Steve Poftak, the MBTA’s general manager. But if the attendees were hoping to get details about bus routes, train frequency, or car capacity in this new world order, they went away disappointed. The takeaway? Don’t expect those any time soon.

Figuring out the future of transportation might be the biggest challenge faced by local business leaders as they plan for the reopening of Greater Boston’s economy.

The chamber’s chief executive, Jim Rooney, has been pushing the Baker administration for more guidance on this issue and others so his members can prepare for the eventual reopening — assuming Governor Charlie Baker lets his shutdown order for nonessential businesses expire on May 18.

The MBTA scaled back service in March as the pandemic disrupted the region’s economy and forced many commuters to stay home. Now, Pollack said she hopes to have normal T service fully restored “by the time school is open again in the fall.” She downplayed expectations for a “giant plan" of precise MBTA service levels. Instead, Pollack said the process will be “much more iterative” — meaning, the agency will respond appropriately as demand rises in various parts of the system.

Pollack did make a plea to employers for help, namely by encouraging them to allow the WFH thing to continue for as long as possible.

But Rooney, a former MBTA administrator, wants more information for his members: service levels, new vehicle occupancy limits, enforcement procedures for mask rules, and the like. If businesses are going to be prepared to reopen as soon as possible after May 18, they will need more info before that date, he said.

However, Pollack is still in a fact-finding mode: She serves on Baker’s advisory board for reopening the economy, a group appointed by the governor last week that is working at a breakneck pace to return recommendations by the May 18 deadline. Toward that end, Pollack appointed a subcommittee of sorts to gather input about transportation issues from the business community and report back to the full board.

The issue has already emerged as a hot topic for the advisory board. Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle, another board member, said transportation comes up in each conversation or meeting that the board members have. For example, they’re talking about how to protect bus drivers, stagger shifts to reduce congestion at peak times, and how vehicle capacities need to change with physical distancing rules.

Landlords are talking about changes in work schedules, too. Tamara Small, chief executive of real estate trade group NAIOP Massachusetts, said the initial focus of those discussions was whether workers should arrive in staggered shifts -- one that starts in the relatively early morning, and another that starts in the early afternoon. But she said there’s more of a focus now on days-of-the-week rotations for employees instead. Either way, her members are bracing for the work-from-home trend to continue well after May 18.

In fact, with schools closed and camps starting to get canceled, it’s shaping up to be a WFH summer. JD Chesloff, executive director of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, said many of his members are allowing employees to stay home until September. This forced experiment has generally worked out well so far for his membership, which includes some of the state’s largest employers. Employees may be anxious about the T because of health concerns, he said, or because they simply don’t have child-care coverage. And employers could use the flexibility as they impose new social-distancing requirements in their offices. (Rooney, Small, and Chesloff are all members of Pollack’s ad hoc subcommittee.)

Even after the pandemic subsides, Chesloff said he wouldn’t be surprised if Greater Boston’s telecommuting rate never returns to the roughly 4 percent range, where it has stood for years.

All this uncertainty makes it tough for Pollack and her colleagues in the state’s transportation offices to predict the service levels they’ll need. The playbook for reviving an economy amid a pandemic is still being written. There’s no question that the nature of commuting in Boston will change irrevocably as a result of COVID-19. Just how much change we should expect remains to be seen.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.