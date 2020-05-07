Hello, darkness, my old nemesis

A. No, you are definitely not alone. I hear complaints all the time, and I still have heavy eye-strain flashbacks to “The Long Night“ episode of “Game of Thrones.” After that episode met with complaints last year, the cinematographer Fabian Wagner defensively said, “A lot of the problem is that a lot of people don’t know how to tune their TVs properly.” He may be partly correct, in that some of us do need to toy with the brightness, contrast, and display mode options on our TVs, and some of us need to reduce screen reflection by watching in the dark.

Q. Watching TV these days is so frustrating because you can’t see half of what’s going on! Looking at “Ozark,” one would think every scene was lit by candlelight. I’m probably not the only one who’s missed important moments in shows like “The Walking Dead” due to the lack of lighting.

But still, we are generally not the problem. Many TV creatives feel that darkness makes a show seem more like serious art, more like cinema. They love using noir effects and silhouettes and shadows to evoke danger, and evil, and moral shadings. It has become a lazy shortcut to signify import. Brightness, from that point of view, is more for comedy — and brash comedy, at that, as super bright lighting is one of the hallmarks of multi-cam sitcoms on network TV. But that’s baloney; some of the most important dramas are generally well-lit, from “The Sopranos” and “Six Feet Under” to “Mad Men” and “Black Mirror.”

Prestige does not equal darkness.

I don’t mind some light play, to drive home a particular kind of atmosphere, or to re-create actual lighting, something “Wolf Hall” did to evoke the candlelit rooms of the 16th century. But it’s way beyond time for the poorly lit trend to stop. There is a way to use lighting in service of the storytelling without making us squint. There is a way to use darkness, rather than abuse it.

