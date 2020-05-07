How the airlines are cleaning planes

Touchpoints throughout the airport, such as handrails, elevator buttons and seating, are disinfected throughout the day, while all restrooms are subject to an additional deep cleaning every night. As for restaurants, Massport has closed all dine-in facilities, with a few to-go options remaining in each terminal.

Logan International Airport ⁠— which, in late April, saw a 97.5 decrease in passengers compared to last year ⁠— has heightened sanitation of all terminals and high traffic areas, such as rideshare waiting areas, walkways, and garages and installed additional hand-sanitizing stations.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted air travel on a scale not seen since the September 11 attacks. Amid gutted flight schedules and plans for mass layoffs , airports and carriers are scrambling to implement updated sanitation and social distancing measures in an effort to keep passengers and employees safe.

Advertisement

While the federal government has urged all Americans to avoid international travel and restricted arrivals from heavily hit countries, it has largely left health protocols up to individual airlines to decide, leaving carriers to continuously update their policies as they raced to respond to the evolving pandemic.

Here are the sanitation and distancing policies from some of Boston’s largest carriers.

JetBlue was the first US airline to require all passengers to wear face masks from check-in, beginning May 4. Exemptions include young children for whom a mask may pose a hazard. Andrii Zastrozhnov - stock.adobe.com

JetBlue

Logan’s largest carrier, which slashed flights by 70 percent in April and expects even deeper cuts in the coming months, was the first US airline to require all passengers to wear face masks from check-in, beginning May 4. Exemptions include young children for whom a mask may pose a hazard.

JetBlue is also sanitizing common surfaces in terminals and disinfecting high-touch areas on planes, such as tray tables, seat covers, armrests and seat belts, while reducing capacity by a third to allow for adequate distancing.

In economy, complimentary snack baskets, beverage service, and grab-and-go food offerings have been eliminated, along with sales of all premium products such as liquor, snack boxes and bedding. In its place is one singular snack offering and water.

Advertisement

A worker cleans the Delta self check-in kiosks at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on May 5, 2020, in Arlington, Va. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Delta Air Lines

Following JetBlue’s lead, Delta is also requiring passengers to cover their face on all flights and in lounges starting May 4, except during meal service. While the carrier is encouraging customers to bring their own coverings, masks will be provided to those who forget.

The carrier is also fogging all aircraft before every flight, spraying surfaces with a hospital-grade disinfectant that, according to Delta, is “immediately safe to breathe” after application. Customers on domestic flights are also given a snack bag after take-off to minimize contact with flight attendants. The bags include food, bottled water, and a sanitizing wipe, and double as a personal trash bag.

To increase distance between customers, Delta is blocking the purchase of middle seats and select window and aisle seats while also boarding passengers from the back of the plane to reduce the instances of customers passing each other on the way to their seat.

American Airlines

Masks will be required for all passengers beginning May 11, with sanitizing wipes and coverings distributed to all customers, as supplies last.

As for sanitation, employees are disinfecting tray tables, seat belt buckles, armrests, window shades, overhead bin handles and other high-touch surfaces before every mainline flight. Crew areas are also being cleaned, including galleys and cockpit surfaces, while fogging of public areas on the aircraft has been expanded.

Advertisement

American is also blocking 50 percent of its standard middle seats and allowing passengers to switch spots once boarded to increase social distance. Snack service and food-for-purchase have been eliminated on all flights, and Main Cabin meals are only to be served on long-haul international flights.

Southwest Airlines planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP/file 2019

Southwest Airlines

Starting May 11, passengers will have to cover their face while traveling. Complimentary masks are available for those who forget to bring their own. In-flight snack and beverage service has been discontinued,

Southwest applies an electrostatic disinfectant and antimicrobial spray that uses an electric charge to stick to surfaces and, according to Southwest, forms a protective shield for 30 days. Crews are sanitizing high-touch areas before every flight and deep-cleaning aircraft daily.

As for distancing, Southwest is installing plexiglass at ticketing, gate, and baggage service counters and limiting capacity to allow all middle seats to remain open. However, groups can opt to reserve a middle seat if they wish to sit together.

A Cape Air seaplane lands in Boston Harbor. Cape Air/file

Cape Air

The small capacity airline is requiring all passengers to wear face coverings from check-in until they get off the plane, with a limited supply of masks for those who forget.

While no seating limits have been announced, crews are disinfecting surfaces after each flight. Cape Air does not use the standard high-efficiency particulate air filters found on larger planes (which filter 99.97 percent of particulates), but their planes fly at a low enough altitude to cycle in fresh air, meaning air is never recycled.

Advertisement

In the end, the most effective way to keep yourself safe is to maintain good hygiene and distancing. Many carriers are relaxing their seating policies, so if you feel uncomfortable, ask your flight attendant or gate agent if you can move to areas with fewer people. Wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face and mask as much as possible, and eat before you fly to reduce the number of times you take off your mask.

And don’t forget your sub-3.4 ounce bottle of hand sanitizer. We may be in a pandemic, but the TSA hasn’t relaxed that rule.



