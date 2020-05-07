The Phoenix offers free virtual classes for the sober active community

The organization’s goal is to help those abstaining from drugs and alcohol in a particularly difficult time, said Tim Jean, a member who has been sober for almost six years.

People who have been sober for 48 hours or more can log onto CrossFit classes, yoga sessions, and coffee gatherings for no charge. Five to eight classes are offered daily on Zoom. The entry codes are found on the online calendar at thephoenix.org .

The Phoenix, a nonprofit sober active organization, is holding free, virtual fitness classes and social hours for Boston-area folks in recovery during the pandemic.

Advertisement

“The peer aspect is the cornerstone of recovery programs,” he said. “I couldn’t do it if I didn’t have that connectivity with other people.”

Coronavirus has led to a rise in relapses, per the New York Post, as people are isolated and distanced from support groups and treatment options. In response to the issue, the City of Boston compiled a list of resources, which includes The Phoenix, on its website.

The Phoenix facility is located in New Market Square near the South Bay Shopping Center. But with a public health crisis in full swing, the center has been closed since March.

Kelly Cave now teaches her 9 a.m. body weight class virtually to 20 or more students. The transition to online classes has been a “learning process,” she said. When she joined The Phoenix’s Colorado branch as a member, the nonprofit was key in her own sobriety.

“It ended up being this missing piece I didn’t know was missing,” said Cave, who moved to Boston two years ago. “It gave me a goal and an outlet for all that energy I spent drinking.”

The virtual resources will continue until the pandemic subsides (or maybe even after). For now, the online offerings are attracting a growing number of people.

Advertisement

“All you need to do is have your phone or computer and a little bit of space,” said Jean. “The recovery community at large has really responded to this step.”

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.