Six throwback snacks to help you forget reality

Before COVID-19, snacking industry reports hailed new-wave potato chip flavors such as wasabi; paleo-certified pork rinds; and plant-based puffs. Familiarity was passé. Mere months ago, the iconic Mr. Peanut died in an exploding Nutmobile. McDonald’s Hamburglar was similarly defanged, reimagined as an innocent suburban dad.

According to a recent survey from the International Food Information Council, 97 percent of respondents snack during the week, and 57 percent snack at least once per day. (Three percent never snack. These people are either lying or their fingers were too coated in Cheetos residue to complete the survey.)

Gripped by the urge to peel open a can of Pringles during a Zoom meeting? You’re not alone.

Advertisement

How naive we were. Now, companies such as Campbell Soup are ramping up production to meet demand. In a cruel world, we don’t need to light our mouths on fire with flamin’ hot dill-n-horseradish black bean crisps. We want what we know.

In that spirit, here are six throwback snacks still available today that break zero culinary ground but will remind you of simpler times, for every hunger need:

Pure convenience: Hot Pockets

A burbling, buttery envelope of sodium, this 1980s dorm-room staple has seen more microwaves than day-old pizza. The ubiquitous ham and cheddar flavor — in stock on Amazon Fresh! — now has 30 percent more soul-soothing cheese and requires just two minutes to cook.

Misguided nostalgia: Cheez Balls

Complete with ultra-cheesy throwback spelling, this discontinued snack in the bright blue canister has returned thanks to fan demand. Respondents to my (informal) survey report plenty of orange cheese dust and a satisfying crunch, but a suspicious lack of flavor.

DIY experimentation: Cheez-Its

Regarding another entry in the big-cheez genre, my informants have confessed to hoarding these salty baked crackers, topping them with pepperoni, and baking them in the oven topped with more cheese, perhaps trying to re-create Pizza Hut’s limited-edition Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza.

Advertisement

Bygone revelry: Chex Mix

Once a salty staple at any swingin’ Tupperware party, this blend of corn and wheat Chex, pretzels, rye chips, and breadsticks now comes in edgier flavors: Buffalo ranch, ghost pepper, and “hot & spicy,” which carries a disclaimer: Danger! Really Freaking Hot. (Avoid before your next Google Hangout.) The original is still the best. Pop open a Tab and dig in — or try to make it yourself.

Grandma's Texas Trash, a takeoff on Chex Mix. Karoline Boehm Goodnick for The Boston Globe/file

Sporty snacking: Big League Chew

We can’t watch baseball right now, but at least we can chew gum that looks like tobacco. Launched in 1980, during the same era that brought you candy cigarettes, the healthier alternative is still available at retailers such as Costco.

Existential metaphors: Combos

Miss your favorite takeout pizza parlor? Rip open a bag of Pepperoni Pizza Combos instead. These stout, tubular missiles combine a cracker-esque crunch, cheesy paste, and the vague notion of cured meat. It is a facsimile of the real thing, just like life right now.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.