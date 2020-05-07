Summertime restaurant debuts from big names, plus new takeout options abound

The Chubby Chickpea ’s Avi Shemtov will open Israel-inspired barbecue spot A La Esh next door to his Israeli restaurant Simcha in Sharon (370 South Main St. at Webb Road). Feast on smoked turkey shawarma, smoked vegetables, and smoked hummus. Chubby Chickpea chef Kyle Crusius will be co-executive chef.

Jason Santos (Boston’s Abby Lane , Buttermilk & Bourbon , and Citrus & Salt ) plans to open B and B Fish in Marblehead (195 Pleasant St. at Village Street). Expect seafood with Southern influences: fried shrimp, fried clams, fried pickles (do you detect a theme here?), biscuits, and beignets. There’s a patio for 30 people and seating for 20 inside. It’s slated to serve lunch and dinner.

There’s happy food news on the horizon: Two noted Boston chefs have new projects slated for summer.

Avi Shemtov of the Chubby Chickpea. Faith Ninivaggi

“Our restaurant will be loosely based on imagining an alternate universe in which my grandfather has brought his Turkish roots with him to the American South, rather than Israel,” Shemtov says. He hopes to open by August.

In takeout news, Cambridge’s Puritan & Company (1166 Cambridge St. at Norfolk Street) launches to-go service on Monday, May 11. Get fried seafood, grilled bacon-wrapped scallops, chicken under a brick, braised short ribs, lobster cavatelli, and a burger topped with truffle jus starting at 4 p.m. They sell beer and wine, too.

Chef Will Gilson of Puritan & Company starts takeout service Monday. Keith Bedford/Globe Staff/file

Watertown’s Intelligentsia Coffee (810 Mt. Auburn St. at Belmont Street) has reopened for order-ahead and pickup on Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Get espresso, hot and cold coffee, and whole-bean bags.

Intelligentsia Coffee in Watertown.

In Harvard Square, El Jefe’s Taqueria (83 Mt. Auburn St. at JFK Street) offers family meal combos: Stock up on bulk tacos, quesadillas, chips, queso, churros, and more, starting at $30. They’re open from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Down the block, the Sheraton Commander’s Nubar (16 Garden St. at Berkeley Street) is now open for takeout; place orders between noon and 7 p.m. to pick up starting at 4 p.m., with a 50 percent discount for first responders and hospital workers. Their updated menu includes flatbreads, sandwiches, a handful of entrees (steak tips, risotto), and dessert.

In further flatbread news, Brighton’s Flatbread Company (76 Guest St. at Boston Landing) is now open for takeout. On Tuesdays, they’ll donate a portion of each flatbread sold to a local nonprofit. (This week’s beneficiary is the Oak Square YMCA.)

Clam risotto at SRV. Joanne Rathe/Globe Staff/file

In the South End, Venetian restaurant SRV (569 Columbus Ave. at Massachusetts Avenue) launches curbside takeout service and delivery on Sunday, May 10. They’ll go on to serve dinner Thursday through Sunday. Multi-course, family-style meals ($40) come with a scannable Spotify playlist to re-create the restaurant vibe. Menus change weekly.

Nearby, tapas parlor Toro (1704 Washington St. at East Springfield Street) also launches takeout Wednesday through Sunday beginning at 4 p.m., with paella, patatas bravas, salt cod croquettes, and a fried chicken sandwich from sister restaurant Little Donkey.

And if you’re hankering for ice cream as the weather warms up, try a DIY sundae kit from OddFellows Ice Cream Co. at The Street Chestnut Hill (33 Boylston St.). Get four pints, four crunchy toppings, four gooey toppings, 10 cups and spoons, all packed in a handy cooler. They deliver and are open for curbside pickup.

Paella at Toro. Dina Rudick/Globe Staff/file

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.