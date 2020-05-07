Tony Massarotti on dude ranches, the lack of sporting events, and memories of Sicily

“I believe we’ve been very fortunate though in that we had the [Tom] Brady story,” he said. “There was a huge buildup to his decision, then there was the obvious fallout from his decision, and then — independent of the emotional response — it folded into another question for us, which was who is going to be the quarterback for the Patriots?” said Massarotti, who, in addition to cohosting the popular daytime sports talk-radio show, has written (and co-written) several sports books. The 52-year-old added that he believes that Boston has the best sports market in the country. “There is a bonding element to sports in this city and I think people really miss it right now,” the former sports reporter and columnist said. “Obviously we miss being around people, period, but [sports] is a way that many of us relate to one another and to not have it right now is hard.” A native of Watertown (until he was 13) and then Waltham, Massarotti lives in Sudbury with his wife, Natalie, a lawyer, their sons, Alex, 15, and Xavier, 13, and the family’s Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Jupiter, who is almost 7. We caught up with Massarotti to talk about all things travel.

Tony Massarotti, better known as “Mazz” from the “Felger & Mazz” show on 98.5 The Sports Hub, admits that the cancellation of sporting events because of the coronavirus pandemic has created some “challenges” when it comes to fodder for sports talk radio.

Favorite vacation destination?

As a family, I’d probably have to say a dude ranch. My wife’s family is from the Seattle area and we had family get-togethers at two different ranches in 2015 and 2017 — the first in Montana and the second in Wyoming. I’m hardly a horse person, but my kids really enjoyed it and there was plenty to do — and no electronics! On the second occasion, we were on the “path of totality” during the eclipse. A memorable experience for certain.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

Hmm. Tough one because I like everything — Asian, shellfish, Mediterranean. Ultimately, I’d probably say I remember the food most from our honeymoon in Sicily — the produce, in particular, was fresher and more flavorful than anything else I can ever remember eating. I’m also a huge fan of prosciutto. As for drinks, I’m not a wine person. I usually try to sample the beer from wherever we are, though I’m always willing to have a vodka soda — fewer calories!

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

Like everyone, I’m sure, I have a bunch. I’ve always wanted to go on an Alaskan cruise and we were booked [to take one] before the pandemic hit. I’ve heard great things about Scandinavia. As a kid, I was fascinated by ancient history, so I’ve always wanted to see the pyramids. No real reason I haven’t done them other than life getting in the way. Oh, one more — and totally self-indulgent: golf at St. Andrews [in Scotland]. Or Augusta [the home of the Masters, in Georgia] if I could ever find someone to get me on the course.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

Well, aside from the obvious phone addiction, I’d say a book of crossword puzzles. I have a bunch that my wife has bought for me as stocking stuffers over the years. They give me something to do on the plane or before bed, etc. I’ll take a good book, too, though I can lose interest quickly if it doesn’t engage me. But I have to have one or the other.

Aisle or window?

Honestly, it depends on the time and length of the flight. We obviously travel with our kids a lot — we have two boys — so we usually sit in pairs and the kids like the window seats, so my wife and I often get stuck in the middle. But if I had my choice, I’d take the aisle most of the time because I like the space, maneuverability, and freedom. If the flight is early morning or at night, I’ll take a window so I can put my head against the side and nap.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

We didn’t do a ton of traveling, but we did take a major trip to Melbourne, Australia, when I was 7 and visited with family. I went back there when I was in my 30s and also made sure I went to Sydney. I also have distinct memories of my first trip to New York City when I was probably 11 or 12, when a member of our extended family gave me a tour. I loved it. And still do.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

Definitely the dining experiences, though I suspect that’s true for many people. If we’re coastal, I almost always have to have fish — especially lobster, oysters, clams, etc. Oddly, I hated all that stuff as a kid. And if I’m in need of a pick-me-up, I’ll grab an iced coffee most anywhere I can, though I’ll go out of my way if there’s a Dunkin’ anywhere nearby.

Best travel tip?

I traveled quite a bit when I covered Major League Baseball, so my first rule is this: Leave at least one open day before your departure and after your return. It helps minimize the stress and the transitions. Also, while on your trip, don’t try to jam in too much. It can make the trip less enjoyable. Pick a few things you really want to do, move at a reasonable pace, and enjoy them. If you’re inspired enough, you can always go back.

JULIET PENNINGTON