Virtual tours in Connecticut and a new bikeway in Maine

Check out the Connecticut Office of Tourism’s website for dozens of ideas on virtual tours, classes, and talks across the state. Take a virtual tour of Mark Twain’s 25-room Victorian mansion in Hartford or Old New-Gate Prison and Copper Mine in East Granby, site of North America’s first chartered copper mine. Discover an app that provides information on and a virtual tour of New Haven’s Yale Center for British Art. And discover the many places you can observe and learn about animals, including Norwalk’s Maritime Aquarium, which offers a live Q&A session on its Facebook page during daily animal feedings at 3 p.m.; Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, which has a “zoo cam” of its red pandas and spider monkeys, and live programs on its Facebook page every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 2 p.m.; and Mystic Aquarium’s Facebook series Aquarium Rehab, which takes viewers behind the scenes with animal care professionals. www.ctvisit.com/articles/virtual-activities-for-at-home-experiences .

Pedal a new bikeway in Maine

Start planning your future bike-touring adventures. The new 211-mile Bold Coast Scenic Bikeway meanders from West Gouldsboro (on the tip of the Schoodic Peninsula) to Calais, Maine (on the border of New Brunswick, Canada). Along the way, it loops through Acadia National Park, follows sleepy roads past historical and cultural points of interest, and winds through small bike-friendly towns where you can grab a bite or stay overnight. Pedal across the 45th Parallel, by a tavern marking the site of the American Revolution’s first naval battle, and to a museum that showcases the history and culture of Maine’s Passamaquoddy people (check out the Waponahki Museum in Pleasant Point). The Discover Bold Coast website has downloadable and printable maps. The interactive digital map lists everything from farmers’ markets and brew pubs to lodging and recreational options, and even handy resources along the way (think: libraries, visitor centers, and bike shops). 888-665-3278, www.discoverboldcoast.com/biking/bold-coast-scenic-bikeway.

New tours for 2021

Follow the classic “silk route” through Central Asia, go glamping in Namibia, witness a Hindu pilgrimage festival that happens just once every 12 years, and trek through the Amazon’s lush jungles during new trips offered by Seattle-based Zegrahm Expeditions. These tours take a maximum of 10 to 14 travelers, include experts on everything from ornithology to marine biology, and provide itineraries with built-in flexibility to let adventures unfold. New trips include a 17-day expedition to New Guinea led by a social anthropologist (July 28-Aug. 13, from $12,990 per person); an 11-day adventure to Brazil’s Pantanal region — one of the world’s largest wetland areas (home to macaws, ibis, and spoonbills) — and the Amazon (Sept. 26-Oct. 6, from $14,990); and a 14-day trip to India during the Kumbh Mela Festival, the world’s largest religious gathering, with visits to the Taj Mahal, Varanasi, and other UNESCO World Heritage Sites (March 14-28, from $13,990). 866-327-9140, www.zegrahm.com.

Visit South Africa from home

Prefer to head off on a virtual adventure now? Go on a live three-hour safari drive in South Africa’s Kruger National Park with an expert game ranger through Wild Earth (thanks for the tip from Globe reader Elaine Broderick, who has watched these drives for nearly 10 years and, as a result, visited South Africa twice). Ride along in a jeep and stop to see wild animals, reptiles, and birds along the way during these narrated, unscripted, and subtitled programs. You may spot lions, elephants, leopards, hyenas, rams, hippos, and many more, and learn about their habits and lifestyles from experts. Wild Earth’s Safari LIVE broadcasts appear on its website from 9 a.m. to noon and midnight to 3 a.m. daily (equivalent to sunset and sunrise in South Africa). Catch the taped programs on its YouTube channel. wildearth.tv/safarilive.

HydraPak’s new Flux water bottle.

The Flux collapses for easy packing.

A featherweight reusable water bottle

Take one of HydraPak’s new Flux water bottles on your next outing, whether you’re going for a walk around your neighborhood or hitting the hiking trails. The Flux is shaped like a regular hard bottle, but it’s made of a durable and highly flexible plastic material (a BPA- and PVC-free thermoplastic polyurethane, to be exact) so it weighs 60 percent less than a standard bottle and it collapses for easy packing — just compress the empty bottle and slip the grab handle around it to keep it in place. Its spill-proof drink nozzle has a self-sealing valve, so water won’t accidentally leak out. Remove the nozzle and you can attach any 42mm threaded water filter, letting you refill with potable water in the wilderness. The Flux comes in two sizes: 1 liter, which weighs 2.7 ounces, and 1.5 liter, which weighs 3.4 ounces. $20-$25. hydrapak.com.

