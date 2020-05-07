Watch this comedian now for a needed laugh

Proving that life (and politics) are sometimes so inane you don’t need a writing team, Cooper’s greatest hits are her lip-syncing over actual news conferences or interviews.

Sorry “SNL,” but no at-home comedian is crushing COVID-19-era absurdities like Sarah Cooper.

The comedian/author earned a huge Twitter follower boost this week after Jerry Seinfeld name-dropped her in a New York Times interview, adding that he retweeted one of her videos.

As with most funny things, it’s hard to explain why it’s funny — best just to see for yourself: She posts her works on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

“How to Medical,” has earned a whopping 411,000 Twitter likes currently, along with comments like: “I’ve watched this 100 times in 3-minutes somehow,” and “You are a genuis [sic]. This is absolute perfection.” And “How to Mayor of Las Vegas,” made with comedian Katie Morrissey, has Instagrammers LOL’ing in droves.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.

