Watch this comedian now for a needed laugh

Sarah Cooper is crushing COVID-19-era absurdities, and she’s got the following to prove it

By Lauren Daley Globe Correspondent,Updated May 7, 2020, 16 minutes ago
Comedian Sarah Cooper.
Comedian Sarah Cooper.

Sorry “SNL,” but no at-home comedian is crushing COVID-19-era absurdities like Sarah Cooper.

Proving that life (and politics) are sometimes so inane you don’t need a writing team, Cooper’s greatest hits are her lip-syncing over actual news conferences or interviews.

The comedian/author earned a huge Twitter follower boost this week after Jerry Seinfeld name-dropped her in a New York Times interview, adding that he retweeted one of her videos.

As with most funny things, it’s hard to explain why it’s funny — best just to see for yourself: She posts her works on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

“How to Medical,” has earned a whopping 411,000 Twitter likes currently, along with comments like: “I’ve watched this 100 times in 3-minutes somehow,” and “You are a genuis [sic]. This is absolute perfection.” And “How to Mayor of Las Vegas,” made with comedian Katie Morrissey, has Instagrammers LOL’ing in droves.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.

