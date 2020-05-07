Illegal pot farm found on Northern California tribal land

COVELO, Calif. — Ten people were held after authorities found thousands of marijuana plants being grown illegally on an American Indian reservation in Northern California, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Investigators on Tuesday raided a growing operation at the Round Valley Indian Reservation and found 55 plastic greenhouses along with swimming pools set up to water the plants, along with waste such as burned household trash and chemicals used in pot cultivation, according to a Sheriff’s Office statement.

Deputies destroyed more than 22,000 plants ranging from 1 foot to 4 feet tall, officials said.