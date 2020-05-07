Man, 28 arrested after allegedly robbing Lowell gas station, firing shots at witness who followed him in car

A 28-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a gas station and fired four gunshots at a witness, who was following him in a car, in Lowell Thursday morning, police said.

At 8:10 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Speedway gas station on Pawtucket Street, Lowell police said in a statement. Officers learned that the suspect, later identified as Harris Uzoma, of Lowell, fled the gas station and was followed onto Walker Street by a witness.

The witness was able to identify Uzoma’s license plate and car description as he fled in a Volkswagen Jetta, police said. While being followed by the witness onto Caleb Street, Uzoma allegedly got out of his car and fired four shots at the witness, who was in a car, authorities said. No injuries were reported.