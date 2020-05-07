Man, 28 arrested after allegedly robbing Lowell gas station, firing shots at witness who followed him in car

A 28-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a gas station and fired four gunshots at a witness, who was following him in a car, in Lowell Thursday morning, police said.
At 8:10 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Speedway gas station on Pawtucket Street, Lowell police said in a statement. Officers learned that the suspect, later identified as Harris Uzoma, of Lowell, fled the gas station and was followed onto Walker Street by a witness.
The witness was able to identify Uzoma’s license plate and car description as he fled in a Volkswagen Jetta, police said. While being followed by the witness onto Caleb Street, Uzoma allegedly got out of his car and fired four shots at the witness, who was in a car, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
Officers found Uzoma’s car at 887 Varnum Ave., where a perimeter was secured and a SWAT team was called in, police said. Lowell police and SWAT team members searched the building and found Uzoma hiding in the laundry room, where his gun was later found. He was arrested without incident, authorities said.
Uzoma is facing charges of unlawful carry of a firearm, carrying a firearm while loaded, malicious destruction of property, armed robbery, armed assault with intent to murder, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of dwelling, police said. He will be arraigned at the Lowell Police Department Thursday, Lowell police spokesman James Hodgdon said.
