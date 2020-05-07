Man arrested for allegedly carrying drugs, illegal handgun in Brighton

A Waltham man was arrested for allegedly carrying bags of drugs and an illegal handgun in Brighton Wednesday night, Boston Police said in a statement.

George Pierre-Charles, 27, was near 10 Fidelis Way when officers stopped him around 9:45 p.m., police said.

Officers believed Pierre-Charles was carrying an illegal firearm and allegedly found a loaded .25 caliber handgun in his possession when they stopped him, police said.