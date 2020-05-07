Man arrested for allegedly carrying drugs, illegal handgun in Brighton

A Waltham man was arrested for allegedly carrying bags of drugs and an illegal handgun in Brighton Wednesday night, Boston Police said in a statement.
George Pierre-Charles, 27, was near 10 Fidelis Way when officers stopped him around 9:45 p.m., police said.
Officers believed Pierre-Charles was carrying an illegal firearm and allegedly found a loaded .25 caliber handgun in his possession when they stopped him, police said.
Police also allegedly found a large plastic bag of marijuana, two smaller bags of marijuana, an undisclosed amount of cash, and a large plastic bag carrying seven smaller bags of crack cocaine, authorities said.
Pierre-Charles was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession with intent to distribute Class B and D drugs.
He is expected to be arraigned in Brighton Municipal Court.
