fb-pixel

Man arrested for allegedly carrying drugs, illegal handgun in Brighton

By Caroline Enos Globe Correspondent,Updated May 7, 2020, an hour ago
Officers recovered this handgun and bags of drugs during an arrest in Brighton Wednesday night, Boston Police said.
Officers recovered this handgun and bags of drugs during an arrest in Brighton Wednesday night, Boston Police said.Boston Police Department

A Waltham man was arrested for allegedly carrying bags of drugs and an illegal handgun in Brighton Wednesday night, Boston Police said in a statement.

George Pierre-Charles, 27, was near 10 Fidelis Way when officers stopped him around 9:45 p.m., police said.

Officers believed Pierre-Charles was carrying an illegal firearm and allegedly found a loaded .25 caliber handgun in his possession when they stopped him, police said.

Police also allegedly found a large plastic bag of marijuana, two smaller bags of marijuana, an undisclosed amount of cash, and a large plastic bag carrying seven smaller bags of crack cocaine, authorities said.

Advertisement

Pierre-Charles was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession with intent to distribute Class B and D drugs.

He is expected to be arraigned in Brighton Municipal Court.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.