Mini Poodle-mix, found tied to a tree in Melrose, up for adoption Friday

After a mandatory week-long stay at the Angell Animal Medical Center, the “so friendly” 6-year-old pup will be up for adoption Friday, MSPCA spokesman Rob Halpin said. Sassel’s owner has until the end of Thursday to claim him.

When a good Samaritan found Sassel, a mini poodle-mix, tied to a tree in the Middlesex Fells Reservation in Melrose on May 1, he was skinny, hungry, wore no identification tags, and wasn’t microchipped.

Sassel, a 6-year-old mini-poodle-mix, was found hungry and tied to a tree in Melrose on May 1 and will be up for adoption Friday.

“He is so cute and outgoing — just a very friendly dog who we think will do wonderfully in almost any home,” said Victoria Odynsky, a staff member at the MSPCA adoption center in Boston.

Advertisement

If Sassel begins the search for a new home, staffers at MSPCA are confident he’ll be a good fit for many households looking for a new family member during the pandemic.

“Although we presume abandonment, we have to allow for the possibility that he got lost and then tethered by someone who hoped his owner would find him,” Odymsky said. “But, if no one claims him, we will set about finding a wonderful adoptive home.”

While he recuperates at the animal center, Sassel has enjoyed nutritious food, a comfortable bed, showers, and plenty of time playing outside, Halpin said.

Sassel’s owner can contact the MSPCA at (617) 522-5055 to claim him. Those interested in adopting Sassel can e-mail the adoption center at adoption@mspca.org.

Although it’s unclear whether Sassel’s owner abandoned him, several animals have been surrendered to the MSPCA due to either an owner’s illness, death, or financial hardship caused by the coronavirus, which made it impossible to care for the animal.

One of those animals, a cat named Heidi from Melrose, was brought to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen after her owner died from COVID-19, officials said. At 7 years old, Heidi is reserved but friendly, and she is “looking for a second chance at life, even as the pandemic rages on,” Halpin said.

Advertisement

Heidi, a 7-year-old cat from Melrose, was brought to the MSPCA adoption center after her owner died from COVID-19 and is up for adoption. MSPCA

More than 400 animals from MSPCA-Angell’s three adoption centers have been placed into new homes since the pandemic began, Halpin said.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.