Obama alum Susan Rice endorses Alan Khazei in race for Kennedy seat

The competition for high-profile endorsements in the packed Democratic primary in the Fourth Congressional District is heating up.

Former Obama national security adviser Susan E. Rice is endorsing Alan Khazei, a Brookline resident and cofounder of the City Year national service program who is among at least 10 candidates likely to be on the Sept. 1 primary ballot.

"Alan is our country’s preeminent leader in the national service movement. Now, more than ever we need his vision and grassroots, hands-on experience in Congress to scale up national service to address the deep inequities in American society exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and bring our country back together,” Rice said in a statement, referencing Khazei’s proposal to create a large new service jobs program to help battle the pandemic while also putting young people to work.