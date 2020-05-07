fb-pixel

Police looking for person of interest in possible South End kidnapping

By Caroline Enos Globe Correspondent,Updated May 7, 2020, 58 minutes ago
Police are asking for the public's help identifying this woman. Officials said she is connected to a possible kidnapping in the South End Wednesday, but is not a suspect in the incident.
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman following a possible kidnapping in the South End Wednesday, Boston Police said in a statement.

Officers were called to the area of Northampton Street and Harrison Avenue for a report of a possible kidnapping shortly after 4 p.m., police said. But after officers arrived at the scene, they were not able to confirm that the incident actually happened.

Police are looking for a woman who is a person of interest in the case, but not a suspect. She has dark hair and was wearing black pants underneath a red skirt or shorts, a black sweatshirt, and red or crimson shoes at the time of the incident, police said.

Officials said she may have entered a gray minivan.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the woman or the incident is asked to call detectives at (617) 343-5619. To share information anonymously, call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-(800) 494-TIPS or text “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos