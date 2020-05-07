Police looking for person of interest in possible South End kidnapping

Officers were called to the area of Northampton Street and Harrison Avenue for a report of a possible kidnapping shortly after 4 p.m., police said. But after officers arrived at the scene, they were not able to confirm that the incident actually happened.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman following a possible kidnapping in the South End Wednesday, Boston Police said in a statement.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying this woman. Officials said she is connected to a possible kidnapping in the South End Wednesday, but is not a suspect in the incident.

Police are looking for a woman who is a person of interest in the case, but not a suspect. She has dark hair and was wearing black pants underneath a red skirt or shorts, a black sweatshirt, and red or crimson shoes at the time of the incident, police said.

Officials said she may have entered a gray minivan.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the woman or the incident is asked to call detectives at (617) 343-5619. To share information anonymously, call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-(800) 494-TIPS or text “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos