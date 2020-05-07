Golf courses in Mass. allowed to reopen amid coronavirus pandemic with restrictions

“Golf courses are not essential businesses and cannot have employees working on-premise,” the guidance says. Notwithstanding this restriction, essential services, such as groundskeeping to avoid hazardous conditions and security, provided by employees, contractors, or vendors are permitted."

The updated guidance was posted to mass.gov, the official state website Thursday morning.

Governor Charlie Baker’s administration on Thursday updated the guidelines to a statewide shutdown of non-essential businesses to allow golf courses to reopen with restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

And there are exemptions for private operators.

“Private operators of golf courses may permit individuals access to the property so long as there are no gatherings of any kind, appropriate social distancing of six feet between individuals is strictly followed, and the business operator and golfers abide by the specific guidelines” posted online, the guidance says.

The state says cities and towns can open municipal courses under the guidelines “if they so choose.”

Under the guidelines, caddies and golf carts are prohibited; push carts may be used, and players must either carry their own bag or use a push cart; security personnel will be present to enforce social distancing; all staff must wear face coverings on the property; areas including the club house, pro shop, restaurant, bag room and locker room must remain shuttered; groups of players cannot exceed four people; the tee time policy must require 15 minutes between groups; golfers must use their own clubs, with sharing and club rentals prohibited; flag sticks must remain in the holes, and hole liners must be raised to avoid picking a ball out of the hole; hand sanitizer must be readily accessible; practice putting green, driving range, and chipping areas must remain closed; bunker rakes must be removed; and ball washers must be removed or covered, the state website says.

The full list of guidelines is available here.

Baker had been repeatedly pressed in recent days about a possible reopening date for golf courses.

Golfers cheered the news on social media.

“This is much needed,” tweeted one duffer under the handle @sportsciotaku. “We can only walk the same parks so many times before it get monotonous or they are closed. Plus it’s a great mental boost. We can try to do better than the previous round. If fellow golfers abide by the rules we will be golden.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.