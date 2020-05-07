Quincy man arrested in Maine on charges of speeding at 104 mph while under the influence, police say

On Tuesday, a trooper caught Paul Hardiman, 35, traveling 104 mph in a 70 mph speed zone on the northbound side of Interstate 95 in York, Maine, State Police said.

A Quincy man and a New York woman were caught speeding at more than 100 mph in separate incidents in Maine this week, Maine State Police said.

Hardiman had been driving to Sabattus, Maine, to open his family’s camp for the season, State Police said.

The trooper pulled Hardiman over at mile marker 19 and determined that he was intoxicated, State Police said. He was arrested for driving under the influence and exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more.

A Schenectady, N.Y., woman was also arrested for traveling more than 100 mph in Maine Monday, officials said.

Katie Hayhurst, 35, was allegedly driving 125 mph when she passed a State Police cruiser on I-95 in Maine, authorities said. Hayhurst continued to drive at that speed until she got off the road in Kennebunk, Maine, State Police said.

She finally stopped when she hit a curb and flattened her front left tire six miles after the cruiser started to pursue her, officials said.

Hayhurst was arrested and charged with failure to stop for a police officer, criminal speed, and operating without a license.

