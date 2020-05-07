Rhode Island National Guard major gives his blood in the battle against coronavirus

But then her fever spiked and she began getting chills.

For one thing, he didn’t have a fever, and at age 35, he wasn’t displaying any of the other classic symptoms of coronavirus. So when his pregnant wife, Kristen Fitzpatrick, got sick a week later, they figured she’d simply caught his cold.

PROVIDENCE -- In mid-March, when Rhode Island National Guard Major Sean W. Fitzpatrick came down with a head cold, he didn’t think much of it.

They both went to get tested for COVID-19, and eventually they both tested positive. So the Fitzpatricks hunkered down with their 4-year-old son at home in North Kingstown.

Advertisement

And as they remained in isolation, Fitzpatrick received more bad news: On April 6, his stepfather died at home in Killingworth, Conn., and he suspects COVID-19 was the culprit. Both his stepfather and his mother had fallen ill in December, and his stepfather had developed pulmonary fibrosis, even though he’d never had lung problems.

But while in isolation, Fitzpatrick began hearing about a way to fight back against the virus that had infected his family and invaded his home: He could give his blood to help others -- or at least a part of his blood.

Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies to the virus in their blood. Doctors call that convalescent plasma, and researchers hope that when it’s given to people with severe COVID-19, it will boost their ability to fight the virus.

So Fitzpatrick (no relation to the author) reached out to National Guard Lieutenant Colonel Dennis Pineault, whose wife works at the Rhode Island Blood Center, and he learned it was possible to donate his plasma.

“With the severity of what’s going on and with so many people suffering, I wanted to do whatever I could to help,” Fitzpatrick said. “Anything I could do to help someone who had it worse than I did.”

Advertisement

On Friday, Fitzpatrick became the first member of the Rhode Island National Guard to donate convalescent plasma through the Rhode Island Blood Center, headquartered on Promenade Street in Providence.

After donating blood or plasma, people are asked to sit down for 15 minutes to have juice or cookies, to make sure they’re not lightheaded or dizzy. But Fitzpatrick wanted to get back to work immediately and had to be talked into staying put, said Kara LeBlanc, marketing communications manager for the center.

As of Tuesday, 38 people had provided convalescent plasma donations at the blood center since the program began April 15, LeBlanc said.

Dr. Alexandra Jimenez, medical director for the center, explained that the convalescent plasma is going to patients with the most serious and life-threatening cases of COVID-19.

“It’s not a cure-all,” she said. “But some patients have shown improvement. This is more like a stepping stone. It helps people’s immune systems. They may be able to recover quicker because they have more antibodies.”

Jimenez said the plasma gives doctors an immediate option as they await more permanent solutions such as a COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s a bridge -- something to help people who are struggling maybe recover a day sooner so they are not intubated as many days,” she said. “There are very few interventions available right now. This is what we can do right now.”

On May 1, the US Food and Drug Administration issued recommendations for COVID-19 convalescent plasma as an “investigational” new drug. “Although promising, convalescent plasma has not yet been shown to be safe and effective as a treatment for COVID-19,” the FDA said, so clinical trials are needed.

Advertisement

The FDA said that while it is not providing COVID-19 convalescent plasma, health-care providers or acute-care facilities can obtain the plasma from FDA-registered blood centers.

Jimenez, who is also medical director at the New York Blood Center, said blood centers test convalescent plasma donations for infectious disease markers such as HIV, and the plasma can be released within 24 hours of collection.

Donors must have proof of having tested positive for COVID-19 and be symptom-free for 14 days. One donation can be used to treat two to three patients struggling with severe cases of COVID-19. The blood center only takes plasma -- the liquid part of blood -- from donors, while red blood cells and platelets are pumped back into their arms.

“For those who have recovered, it’s not often you can help save someone’s life by just giving 35 to 40 minutes of your day,” Jimenez said.

Interested donors can learn more on the Rhode Island Blood Center website.

LeBlanc emphasized the need for blood donors to book appointments, as opposed to walking in, so that the blood center can keep donors and staff safe. And she said plasma donors must go through a screening process, and those who qualify will be booked by the staff.

Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, said he is back to work at the National Guard, where he is logistics officer for the 43rd Military Police Brigade, and his wife is back to work as a nurse at Newport Hospital. They are both healthy, their 4-year-old son never displayed symptoms, and their second child is due in October.

Advertisement

Fitzpatrick said he assumes he contracted the coronavirus through his work at the National Guard, where he is part of a joint task force activated to respond to COVID-19 in Rhode Island. He said about 20 people in his section of the National Guard have tested positive for the virus.

Now Fitzpatrick is trying to recruit other National Guard members who have withstood the disease to donate their plasma.

And he said he has a simple wish for Rhode Island: “To get back to normal -- as normal as that can be.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com