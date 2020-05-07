Raimondo to lift stay-at-home order Saturday; R.I. sees 18 more coronavirus deaths

PROVIDENCE - As Rhode Island prepares to begin reopening its economy this weekend, the Department of Health said Thursday that 18 more residents have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total death count to 388.
The state is up to 10,530 confirmed cases of the contagious disease after 325 more people tested positive. There are 318 people in the hospital, 82 in intensive care, and 56 on ventilators.
Governor Gina Raimondo is scheduled to hold her daily press conference at 1 p.m. We’ll have minute-by-minute updates here.
- Governor Raimondo says the increase in cases may be a good sign because it means the state is testing more residents in urban communities - where most of the cases are.
- Raimondo says her decision to begin reopening the economy relies on placing a lot of “trust” in residents.
- Raimondo says Rhode Island’s stay-at-order will be lifted on Saturday.
- Raimondo says the state is tracking cases and hospitalizations on a three-day rolling average, and both cases and hospitalizations are down compared to two weeks ago.
- Raimondo says she and Health Department director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott had a conference call on Thursday with Dr. Deborah Birx from the White House Coronavirus Task Force to discuss Rhode Island’s plan.
- While the stay-at-home order will end, Raimondo says that social gatherings must remain limited to five people. The rule will remain in place until May 22.
- Restaurants will remain closed to dine-in services for the time being. Restaurants will be allowed to sell mixed drinks in addition to wine and beer for takeout.
