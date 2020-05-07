Raimondo to lift stay-at-home order Saturday; R.I. sees 18 more coronavirus deaths

PROVIDENCE - As Rhode Island prepares to begin reopening its economy this weekend, the Department of Health said Thursday that 18 more residents have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total death count to 388.

The state is up to 10,530 confirmed cases of the contagious disease after 325 more people tested positive. There are 318 people in the hospital, 82 in intensive care, and 56 on ventilators.

Governor Gina Raimondo is scheduled to hold her daily press conference at 1 p.m. We’ll have minute-by-minute updates here.