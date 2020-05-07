Rutland officer, diagnosed with coronavirus, receives plasma transfusion after wife’s Facebook post

“It’s very difficult when you’re stuck here and your loved one is stuck in a hospital bed fighting for their life,” said Joanne, a nurse, who turned 47 years old Thursday — another somber reminder that the coronavirus has completely uprooted her and her husband’s life.

Now, two weeks later, John, 48, is laying in a hospital bed at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Worcester, fighting for his life, while Joanne, who fully recovered, looks to social media to get him and others in need the plasma that could potentially save their lives.

When Joanne Songy became violently ill after contracting COVID-19, her husband John took care of her while they braved the storm together at their home in Leicester. But a day after Joanne officially tested positive for the virus in late April, so did John.

John, a Rutland police detective, began experiencing symptoms on April 24, Joanne said. A sore throat, cough, body aches, high fever, “and it just got worse as the days went on.”

The illness culminated in the early morning on Saturday, when John began experiencing shortness of breath, Joanne said. He was brought to the hospital, given antibiotics and an inhaler, and told he needed a plasma transfusion to survive. However, according to the doctors, the donor qualifications were extensive: One must have previously tested positive for COVID-19, recovered between four and six weeks ago, and match John’s rare O-negative blood type.

With little hope that a donor would soon appear, Joanne took to social media. Since Sunday, her Facebook post urging potential donors to come forward has gained over 3,300 shares and over 140 comments. It’s the post, she said, that finally got John his much needed plasma donation Tuesday night.

“It was a wonderful moment” when John on video-called her moments before the transfusion, she said. “He turned his phone toward the doctor, dressed in all the personal protective gear, who was waving the bag of plasma.”

But the process to get the plasma to her husband was excruciating, Joanne said. Despite hundreds of people coming forward offering to donate plasma, she wasn’t able to guarantee that her husband would receive any.

“When I called the hospital, they kept directing me to the Red Cross,” Joanne said. “[The Red Cross] said there’s no guarantee he would get it, that the plasma would go into a pool and be distributed randomly. I just don’t understand how if I get hundreds of donors, how can I not know if my husband will get the plasma that is needed to save his life?”

Two days after his transfusion, John is still struggling. Any movement causes his pulse to drop in the low 80s, Joanne said, and he is currently on high-flow oxygen therapy. Their phone conversations are much shorter now — John runs out of breath moments into conversation.

Now, all they can do is wait for any small sign of improvement.

But Joanne’s mission to get plasma to those in need hasn’t stopped after her husband received his. It’s crucial, she said, for anyone who may be a donor to donate as soon as possible.

“We just need to keep getting the word out there,” Joanne said. “If you have tested positive for COVID-19 and fit the requirements, please donate your plasma because this could possibly save lives.”

On her birthday, Joanne has just one message for her husband.

“I love you John, and I want you home.”

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.