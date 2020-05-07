Security guard shot at Revere construction site may have been struck by accident, police say

A security guard who suffered a gunshot wound early Thursday at a Revere construction site may have been shot accidentally, police said.
Revere police Captain Amy O’Hara, a department spokeswoman, said in a statement that officers were called around 12:11 a.m. to the job site at 320 Revere Beach Boulevard for a report of a person shot.
“Upon arrival at this location officers quickly learned that the on duty security guard at this construction site was the individual with the injury,” O’Hara said. “He is expected to make a full recovery. This is an ongoing investigation which includes the possibility of an accidental discharge by firearm.”
Further information wasn’t immediately available.
