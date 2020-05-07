Three suspects arrested in vehicle break-ins over 12 hours in Boston

A 63-year-old man was allegedly seen breaking into a black vehicle near 25 Calumet St., police said. Officers found and arrested the suspect after searching the area near the scene, officials said. He was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

Officers responded to the first report of a break-in at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Police arrested three men who were involved in separate vehicle break-ins over the course of 12 hours in Boston this week, Boston Police said in a statement.

A second arrest was made at about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, when a man alerted officers that a suspect was breaking into his vehicle near 105 Chauncy St., police said.

Officers allegedly found a 64-year-old man sitting inside the victim’s car when they arrived at the scene, police said. The front-passenger side window had been shattered and broken glass littered the sidewalk and street around the vehicle, officials said.

The man was was arrested after he failed to show officers proof of ownership for the vehicle, police said. He was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and with the malicious destruction of property.

Police also arrested an 18-year-old man for a break-in at about 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.

A man told officers that a suspect had broken into his vehicle near 130 Auckland St. in Dorchester, police said. Officers were given a description of the suspect and located him near the scene of the incident.

The man was arrested and charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

Police reminded drivers to lock their doors, keep their windows closed, and take any valuable items with them when they are away from their vehicles.

“Simple steps can often spell the difference between your car being broken into and the would-be thief moving on to another, more desirable target,” police said in the statement. “If you observe any unusual activity or observe a car theft or a break-in in progress, don’t hesitate to call 9-1-1.”

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos