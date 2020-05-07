Yes, snow is in the forecast for parts of Mass. this weekend

With all this emerging beauty, it’s hard to fathom some areas are going to see snow in 48 hours. No, that’s not a mistake. If you go back to May 9, 1977, folks who are able to remember that day will tell you about a crazy snowstorm that left up to 20 inches in parts of Worcester County. The good news: We’re not going to see anything like that. I only reference that storm as evidence snow can occur this late.

Thursday started off on a beautiful note with nature singing loudly as the sun rose across the landscape. A setting Flower Moon on the western horizon was bookended by a brightening eastern sky.

A mass of Arctic air from the North Pole will be driving southward Friday night at the same time that low pressure will move along an arctic front. On the left side there will be rain changing over to wet snow. Forecasting this is a little like threading a needle because there’s only going to be a small window of time when the snow can fall hard enough to accumulate.

Rain and snow arrive Friday night and depart around sunrise Saturday. COD Weather

The exact track of low pressure will determine where the heaviest snowfalls are. The greatest risk will be the Worcester Hills, although there’s also a chance it gets a little farther east into Northern Connecticut.

Snowfall potential through early Saturday. A shift east could occur too. Dave Epstein

The precipitation will quickly come to an end Saturday, but the winter fun won’t be over. A strong and gusty northwesterly flow of air will bring morning wind chill in the 20s and into the 30s by midday. Actual temperatures will struggle into the 40s. This is about as cold as it can get during the day this time of the year.

Wind chill readings in the 20s for sunrise Saturday. WeatherBell

Perhaps even more remarkable to me is that the sun’s strength on Saturday is equivalent to what it would be on August 1. The reason why we can’t be that cold in August is the arctic air just wouldn’t be available after the northern part of the planet had been enjoying daylight week after week. This time of the year, there’s still some residual cold air left for another couple of weeks, and in the right situation, it can be propelled southward into the United States.

After the air mass starts to move out Sunday afternoon, we will be able to see just where it fell in terms of records.

Temperatures will continue to be cooler than average, but not uncomfortable as we head into early next week. We are likely done with frost after this weekend. I would still hold off putting out those warm weather vegetables until we consistently see daytime highs of 60 or better, which should be around next weekend.