After months of empty shelves and closed shops, florists spring back to life ahead of Mother’s Day surge

“All the orders that were supposed to go out from March 23rd onward, which would have been church and wedding work, just sat in our refrigerator for us to eat. If we couldn’t donate it, we threw it away,” said Riccardi, pained just thinking about the discarded blooms.

Yet the coronavirus brought Riccardi Wholesale Flowers to its knees when customers called en masse to cancel wedding and Easter orders. The busiest time of the year withered away.

Pat Riccardi spent his teens walking the streets of Somerville in the 1970s, peddling bouquets to make an extra buck as a high school and college student. But it took his father asking him to help out during the Valentine’s Day grind of 1980 to fully ensnare him in the family flower business. Forty years later, he and his brother own it.

But a tired proverb proved true: April showers brought May flowers. The state loosened restrictions on some businesses this week, and dozens of flower shops sprang back to life just before the perennially profitable Mother’s Day holiday this Sunday.

Pat Riccardi of Riccardi Wholesale Flowers sorted blooms Thursday morning at the New England Flower Exchange in Chelsea. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“To be honest with you. I’m a little overwhelmed,” said Riccardi on Wednesday as flower shop proprietors rushed to his business at the New England Flower Exchange in Chelsea to fill empty inventories.

For the last six weeks, Riccardi was allowed to remain open as an essential agricultural supplier. But the disappearance of his clients forced him to lay off his three employees. The warehouse sat empty, save for a few characteristically tough carnations and snapdragons, and the supplier was kept afloat solely by funeral orders that accompanied lonely caskets.

But Monday, Governor Charlie Baker announced that small nonessential businesses, like flower shops, could fill online and phone orders and staff up to seven employees at a time, depending on square footage. For now, shops remain closed to the public.

The new guidelines could not have come at a better time for those in the flower industry, who six weeks earlier had been tossing perfect tulips into dumpsters and offering up manicured roses for free on the curb.

From Brookline to Cambridge to Dorchester, florists were crushed with orders from sons and daughters looking to substitute bouquets for brunches this Mother’s Day due to social distancing restrictions.

“It’s only Wednesday and I’ve pretty much doubled what I did last year,” Mike Lopez said over the sound of ringing phones at his family’s 100-year-old shop, Lopez the Florist, in Dorchester. “I’m starting to worry if I need to shut down my website and say ‘Enough.’ ”

Florists said that the swell is a godsend for businesses that were on the brink of bankruptcy, but that they remain hamstrung by staff restrictions and a global supply chain still shattered by the pandemic.

The luxury florist Winston Flowers reached peak capacity for Mother’s Day orders on Wednesday in Boston, Greenwich, Conn. and New York City, citing “changes in the supply chain and our commitment to following all safety and health guidelines by limiting our staff in order to keep their workspaces distant.” Any new orders for the holiday will be delivered the following week.

Flower orders typically hitch rides in the cargo compartment of passenger planes, allowing for efficient travel at bargain prices. But with limited international passenger flights between the United States and flower powerhouses like the Netherlands, Colombia, and Kenya, there are very few cost-effective ways to ship flowers now, even when there is a demand.

“That is the latest battle. Can you even get the flowers on a plane? Usually, I can have any bulb flower from Holland within two days. Or a rose from South America,” said Jackie Levine, manager of Central Square Florist in Cambridge, which has been passed down in her family over four generations. “Those that came took a week.”

Jackie Levine stood outside of her flower shop, Central Square Florist in Cambridge. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

What’s more, the wave of cancellations and closures had a domino effect on farms at the start of the supply chain, which suffered huge drops in sales while operating costs remained the same.

In late March, flower sales in Colombia — the second biggest global exporter of flowers behind the Netherlands — were down 80 percent, according to a report by the United States Department of Agriculture. Levine said some of the farms she relies on in that country and in Ecuador have closed. Her supply chain to Kenya seems to have ceased completely.

“We had to cancel our standing orders with international suppliers after March 24th," said Riccardi of the week Baker announced the shutting of nonessential businesses. “And of course, what did that do to them? They had to throw the stuff out and roll over fields, which led to layoffs and farm closures.”

In the United States, many flower shops, like Riccardi’s, qualified for a small business loan from the federal government. But many of the farms they rely on are in nations that lack government programs that can pump money into the economy to provide a crutch to crippled small businesses. While he was able to receive funds through the Paycheck Protection Program, Riccardi noted that the president of Ecuador, a country that supplies large multicolored roses, has asked its citizens and companies to contribute to a national relief fund.

Riccardi and the florists he serves admit the holiday on Sunday provides only interim relief to a market that will remain burdened by suspended celebrations, weddings, and parties. But after months of empty shelves and battered checkbooks, they are reveling, for now, in the holiday surge.

“Nothing else is normal, but this week feels like a typical Mother’s Day,” said Riccardi, stopping to smell the roses.

Hanna can be reached at hanna.krueger@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @hannaskrueger.