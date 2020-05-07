Cambridge biotech approved for coronavirus test using CRISPR

Rahul Dhanda, cofounder and chief executive of Sherlock, said the test will be made by a “large-scale maufacturer.” Dhanda said he couldn’t identify the company yet because of a confidentiality agreement but hopes to announce it within a week or two.

The Food and Drug Administration provided an “emergency use authorization” for the test made by Sherlock Biosciences. The test relies on the revolutionary genome-editing tool CRISPR, which edits DNA and has the potential to treat a vast array of diseases but had yet to win FDA approval for any product. The tool was repurposed to create a diagnostic test.

A Cambridge biotech startup received an emergency authorization Thursday for a faster and radically different laboratory test to diagnose COVID-19, a kit that the company says can give results within an hour.

Sherlock plans to initially sell enough tests for hospital laboratories to check at least 10,000 patients a week for the coronavirus. The company could ultimately do a million tests a week if there’s enough demand, he said.

“We are committed to providing this initial wave of testing kits to physicians, laboratory experts, and researchers worldwide to enable them to assist front-line workers leading the charge against this pandemic," he said.

A number of public health experts have said the United States isn’t doing nearly enough testing to lift the lockdown that has been imposed on the nation to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Nearly 248,000 tests daily on average have been conducted nationwide in the last seven days, according to the nonprofit Covid Tracking Project. Harvard’s Global Health Institute, a prominent research group, says the US should be doing more than 900,000 a per day, according to an NPR report Thursday.

The standard COVID-19 tests used since the epidemic erupted are PCR, or polymerase chain reaction, tests. Patients typically provide a nasal or throat swab for analysis, and it usually takes several hours if not days to get results.

Sherlock’s test also relies on a swab, but the kit works by programming a molecule to detect the presence of a specific genetic signature ― in this case, the genetic signature for the coronavirus. When the signature is found, an enzyme is activated and releases a detectable signal.

Dhanda says the kit can test samples from 100 patients at once and requires smaller amounts of chemical reagants, which have sometimes been in short supply.

The biotech collaborated on the test’s development with Feng Zhang, one of the inventors of CRISPR. Zhang teaches at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and is a core member of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. The test is called SHERLOCK, which stands for Specific High-sensitivity Enzymatic Reporter unLOCKing.

“When our lab collaborated with Dr. Feng Zhang’s team to develop SHERLOCK, we believed that this CRISPR-based diagnostic method would have a significant impact on global health,” said James Collins, cofounder of the firm and a professor of medical engineering and science at MIT.

He said the test is “not only faster than what we’re seeing with real-time PCR test kits; it is more precise, providing true positive and true negatives with 100 percent accuracy in patient samples.”

Dhanda said other companies are selling tests for as much as $50 but he expected his firm’s test will cost about half that.

The FDA has provided more than two dozen “emergency use authorizations” to diagnostic tests developed by hospitals and private companies since late March. Such authorizations are intended to make tests, medical devices, and medicines available faster than ordinary FDA approvals but are only for use during the emergency.

