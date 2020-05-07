Federal judge says he will issue order allowing Mass. gun shops to reopen

“I have enough information to say, in this very small corner of this emergency, we don’t surrender our constitutional rights,” the judge said. “These plaintiffs . . . have constitutional rights that deserve respect and vindication. And it becomes necessary for a court to do that.”

“There’s no justification here,” US District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock said during a two-hour virtual hearing, arguing he doesn’t see a fit “between the goals of the emergency declared by the commonwealth and the burdening of the constitutional rights of the defendants in this narrow area.”

A federal judge said Thursday he will issue an order allowing gun shops in Massachusetts to reopen, ruling that Governor Charlie Baker’s decision to shutter them along with thousands of other “nonessential” businesses infringed on the Second Amendment rights of those seeking to buy a firearm.

The decision marks a rare rebuke of Baker’s broad emergency powers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and a victory for a coalition of gun shops, advocacy groups, and would-be gun owners who had sued Baker last month.

The lawsuit argued that Baker stepped on prospective owners’ constitutional rights when he ordered gun shops to close as part of a sweeping ban on nonessential businesses designed to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The decision, the lawsuit stated, amounted “to a ban on obtaining modern arms for personal defense."

Woodlock said he agreed the order marked a “burdening of Second Amendment rights,” and faulted Baker for providing little public explanation of why he chose to include gun shops among the so-called nonessential businesses he ordered shut.

“When we’re dealing with constitutional rights, some degree of clarity that tells us that it’s necessary, is perhaps a foundational requirement,” Woodlock said.

The judge indicated he’d include a number of restrictions on gun shops when they do reopen in the coming days, including that they operate by appointment only and be limited to four appointments per hour.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated.

